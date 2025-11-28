The Biggest Surprise Of The Wicked Movies Is That It Made Me Change My Mind About Glinda For Good

I first fell in love with Wicked by way of the original Broadway soundtrack. I did get the chance to see it on stage too for a class field trip, but that was after I’d memorized every lyric of that CD from front to back. I filled so much of my own gaps around what happens between the songs that I nearly forgot the plot to Act II when the Wicked release date recently came. Even so, suffice to say, the beauty of the movies being split into two parts is it gives the audience more time to get to know its characters more than ever, and I need to talk about one way I think that really paid off.

Now that I’ve seen both movies, I’m left with a great love for Glinda that I never thought I would have. Let’s get into my personal journey with the character:

Growing Up, I Always Understood Elphaba Way More Than Glinda

As a bit of a girly-girl as a child, of course I loved Glinda when I got into Wicked. She’s the one who gets to be pretty and wear all the sparkly outfits . She symbolizes the archetype of how I wanted to be viewed in many ways, because Glinda is the “popular” girl who has no trouble fitting in and making friends. However, on an emotional level, I could instantly relate much more to the character of Elphaba. She symbolizes the misfit that doesn’t feel like she’s in the right place, and dreams that one day the thing that makes her feel different and weak will actually make her valuable and strong. (Looking back, Wicked is kind of the perfect story of young girls growing up in this way).

With that in mind, of course I ended up rooting for Elphaba, and I never really honestly cared about Glinda’s perspective, for example, when Elphaba leaves her to become the Wicked Witch or she loses Fiyero to her. I saw her as the stereotypical “mean” girl who gets what’s coming to her.

Ariana Grande's Performance Really Warmed Me Up To Glinda In The First Movie

Cut to my experience seeing Wicked last winter. I was looking forward to both performances by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, but wow, did Grande’s Glinda blow me away in a way I wasn’t expecting. Grande is the perfect Glinda. She grinds your gears when she gives Elphaba just a corner of her suite, or calls Elphaba names, who she also refers to as her “new project,” but there’s also something really charming about the role, and the way the actress brings depth to her.

The character specifically grows on you during the “Dancing Through Life” Ozdust Ballroom scene . When Glinda is given a chance for her dreams to be a witch to come true, thanks to Elphaba pulling some strings with Madame Morrible, that’s when their friendship really starts in my eyes. Glinda could have rested easily knowing she got what she wanted, but she sticks her neck out for Elphaba by dancing with her, and from there on out a true friendship really starts to form.

In the movies, Elphaba and Glinda’s relationship reminds me of some friendships I’ve had where I’ve felt like the other gal in the friendship feels “out of my league” in terms of life experience and affluence. At first there may be this wall up between you because it’s not a typical match, but once you realize you just want to be the other’s friend, there’s something really magical about an “opposites attract” kind of friendship like Glinda and Elphaba have. Their genuine moments together really made me believe them as friends more than the musical ever did (or had time to).

And In For Good, I Can Finally Understand Her Perspective

While Glinda finally sold me on the first movie, For Good really surpassed what I thought was possible for the character. And, this has a lot to do with the new additions made to For Good . I especially appreciated the flashback scene Glinda gets at the beginning of the movie following Elphaba having her own in the first part. We see a young Glinda as she gets a wand for her birthday, but doesn’t know how to use magic. She doesn’t feel like she’s good enough because she doesn’t possess magic, but she’s able to play it off and lead people to believe she does when a rainbow miraculously appears for her. Her mother then tells her that all she’ll ever need to do is “be liked,” and that obviously sticks with her into adulthood.

It’s a short scene, but it means so much to understanding Glinda, because you understand her motivations as she becomes the Good Witch, and effectively betrays her friend at first. She’s been told that in order to be valuable she needs to be “liked,” and therefore it’s the hardest thing in the world to do what Elphaba asks of her regarding taking a stand and go against the grain. But, it also means so much more when we see that Elphaba believes she can really do magic, and become who she really wants to be in the end.

And The New Song, 'Girl In The Bubble' Is A Big Reason Why

It’s also beautifully shown how she has her “hero” moment of growth, and ends up helping Elphaba after all in the end through the new “Girl In The Bubble Song”. Through the song, she basically realizes that she’s become loved due to layers and layers of “lies” and closing her eyes to what injustices have been going on doesn't sit right with her. As she seems to learn through the movie, if she really wants to be Glinda The Good, she has to settle for not being liked by everyone – and being a real person rather than the fantasy she’s kind of concocted for the world to see her as.

Watching For Good, I realized I relate both to Elphaba and now Glinda. Not unlike her, I have my own people-pleasing patterns I’m always trying to challenge, and Glinda’s arc is a beautiful reminder that it’s important to pop your own bubble in order to grow in your life. I’m so grateful for the love and care the filmmakers and actors brought to these roles when Glinda could have easily continues to simply be cast as the lovable mean girl because it only makes me love Wicked even more.