Ariana Grande’s First Wicked: For Good Press Look Was Not What I Expected (But Paid Lovely Tribute To The Wizard Of Oz)
Thrillifying!
Wicked: For Good’s release is right around the corner, and that means we’re going to get more on-theme looks from its stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. However, as the press tour begins for the highly anticipated 2025 movie schedule entry, the Glinda actress is taking a more unexpected route with her outfits. Now, while her first look may not be pink or green, it is a lovely tribute to The Wizard of Oz and the epic conclusion we’re about to get for Wicked.
For over a year now, we’ve seen Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bring Elphaba and Glinda to their red carpet looks. From their pink and green Oscars gowns and Olympics looks to even paying homage to their Wicked characters at the Met Gala, their outfits were always a perfect fit for this musical, and that is still the case. However, the pop star and her stylist for this press tour, Law Roach, are pulling out new stops. Take a look at her latest outfit:
A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)
A photo posted by on
Now, black is not a color I’d expect the actress who plays Glinda to wear for Wicked: For Good Press. However, it’s actually perfect for this occasion. That’s because it pays homage to The Wizard of Oz.
According to Roach’s caption, Grande is wearing “a little piece of HOLLYWOOD history.” That's because it was designed by Adrian. He was the head costume designer at MGM from 1928 to 1941. The stylist noted that The Wizard of Oz defined Gilbert Adrian’s career, as he designed pieces that are now legendary in both film and fashion history. Explaining the significance of Adrian and the dress the Glinda actress is wearing, Law Roach wrote:
Roach went on to explain that after Adrian left MGM, he launched his own fashion house.
Now, the stylist and the actress have brought his work back into the spotlight in the most fitting and surprising way.
I write surprising, because black is one of the last colors I expected to see Grande wearing on this press tour. However, this look truly is perfect. It also highlights how creative and brilliant Law Roach is when it comes to method dressing.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
As other celebs take on method dressing, Roach is proving with Grande’s looks that he’s a master. Through Zendaya’s tennis-themed Challengers looks, her viral Dune: Part 2 looks and so many more, the stylist has already made that point clear. However, his latest outfits that are curated for Wicked: For Good are further showing just how creative, surprising and meaningful he is when it comes to crafting a perfect set of press tour outfits.
Now, as the November 21 release of Wicked: For Good gets closer and the press tour really gets going, I can’t wait to see what other surprises Ariana Grande and Law Roach have in store. I personally hope it includes many more inspiring looks like this one that fit the bill for this musical and pay homage to The Wizard of Oz’s legendary history.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.