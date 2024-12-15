As A Fan Of The Wicked Stage Musical, There's One Song I've Changed My Mind About After The Movie

I consider myself one of the original fans of the stage production of Wicked. Factually, this is not true. However, I've loved Wicked for as long as I can remember. It just seemed like a show made for me; a weird, angsty teen girl. I used to play the soundtrack on constant repeat and over the years, my opinions of each song changed with age and maturity.

“I'm Not That Girl” used to speak to my outsider teen heart, and then “Defying Gravity” became my empowerment anthem. Finally, “No Good Deed” has become the song I reference when feeling particularly bleak. Though my opinions on the Wicked songs have evolved, a few have still never connected with me. Like the millions who have made the movie such a box office hit , I saw it over the holiday weekend. Not only was I impressed by the film overall but it shocked me that it completely changed my opinion of one song from the stage production.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

"Dancing Through Life" Was One Of The Songs I Often Skipped From The Soundtrack

Wicked is one of the albums that I have listened to for decades and rarely skip songs. I love almost all of them. However, I only recently began to appreciate “Dancing Through Life.” I sometimes skipped it in my earlier years because it felt too long, and I didn’t connect with it like the other songs on the album. Now that I don’t replay the album obsessively (like I did as a teen), I tend to play the entire thing for nostalgic reasons. I have come to appreciate “Dancing Through Life” more as this fun, frivolous song.

However, my new appreciation for the song still didn’t inspire excitement to see it play out in the film. In fact, as a Jonathan Bailey fan (his performance in Bridgerton Season 2 is the reason I became a fan of the series after all), I was a little disappointed that his two big musical numbers are “Dancing Through Life” and “As Long As You’re Mine.” “As Long As You’re Mine” is one of my favorite Wicked songs so I was looking forward to hearing him sing on that one, but I didn’t share this enthusiasm for “Dancing Through Life.”

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Even Seeing It Performed Live A Couple Of Times Didn't Make Me Love It

I originally saw Wicked on Broadway a few years after it had become a smash hit and started touring. Then I got to see it again a few years later. Seeing it both times just confirmed my love for the musical. The stage production made me love all the songs more, except “Dancing Through Life.” It’s a very entertaining song to watch live, but I didn’t fall in love with it or change my opinion.

It simply didn’t seem to have the same emotional impact as some of the other songs. The play has always been magnetic because of its wide range of music. The songs vary from upbeat dance numbers to emotionally riveting ballads. I connected more with the songs that wrecked me emotionally (and will wreck me in Wicked Part 2 ). Therefore, even seeing the magic of “Dancing Through Life” live on Broadway (twice) didn’t make me a fan of the song. I still respect and admire all those who performed it, but sometimes songs just don’t connect.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Wicked Part 1 Made Me See How Dynamic The Song Is

It took Wicked the movie to convert me to a “Dancing Through Life” fan. Jonathan Bailey sold me on how Fiyero is a person who wants to be seen as this carefree party dude but has more depth and passion. Not only is the song perfect to introduce him, but it shows how he disrupts Shiz University and dares the students to think differently. This leads to the story’s shift. Also, watching all this song’s layers demonstrates how entertaining and pivotal it is to the film.

It helps move the story. The scene also shows the talent of the cast. There is so much happening during the song, not just vocally, but also a lot of great dancing and technical work. It has some of Wicked’s best visual scenes.

(Image credit: Universal)

“Dancing Through Life” Also Made Me Realize Its Importance To The Overall Story

Without Fiyero’s introduction and “Dancing Through Life,” Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) may never get their moment of compassion, understanding, and generosity to become friends. Wicked shows the impact of Glinda being kind to Elphaba at the Ozdust Ballroom, and that’s one thing the movie does better than the stage production.

Without Fiyero encouraging rebellion, that moment couldn’t have happened. The tune sets up Wicked’s turning point. I never got that listening to the album or seeing it multiple times on stage. The movie manages to capture the significance of it and the changing dynamics at Shiz, especially between Elphaba and Glinda.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Learning More About The Behind The Scenes Of Wicked's "Dancing Through Life" Performance Makes It Even More Impressive

After seeing the movie, a friend sent me a link to a Vanity Fair video where director Jon M. Chu and cinematographer Alice Brooks discuss “Dancing Through Life.” They explain all the details that went into making this scene so memorable. They talk about small details, such as picking the right color for the Shiz University uniforms and the logo design decision. Brooks and Chu also discuss major details like coordinating the dance numbers and developing the library set.

Before watching the video, I had no clue that Jonathan Bailey did all the stunts for the scene. This makes his performance more impressive. It’s also cool to hear the thought process of Chu and Brooks when developing the sets, lighting, props, and all the effort they put into making this such a thrilling movie experience. It also made me, as a former So You Think You Can Dance fan, excited to know Christopher Scott’s involvement and see his wonderful choreography for this and the other Wicked scenes.

Seeing how Wicked made me love “Dancing Through Life” makes me even more excited to see how Chu and crew transform the songs when Wicked Part 2 premieres on the 2025 movie schedule . Maybe it will finally convert me into a fan of “March of the Witch Hunters.”

Wicked is playing at theaters nationwide.