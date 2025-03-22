Bill Skarsgård Responded To June Squibb’s Oscars Joke About Him, And His Take Was Perfect

You have to love a star with a sense of humor.

Weeks ago, the 2025 Oscar winners were named (and you can still stream the show with a Hulu subscription). Amid the proceedings, there were some funny moments. Much of the humor can be chalked up to host Conan O’Brien, who's returning next year and even gifted fans with an unexpected Adam Sandler’s cameo during his monologue. Yet one of my favorite moments was presenter June Squibb joking about Bill Skarsgård, and the Swedish actor has since chimed in in with an A+ response.

At the 97th Academy Awards, June Squibb presented the Best Makeup Award alongside Scarlett Johansson. During the presentation, the ultra delightful Thelma star claimed she wasn't actually Squibb but really Nosferatu’s Bill Skarsgård in heavy makeup. During his interview with EW to promoting his 2025 movie release, Locked, Skarsgård was asked if he saw the segment and shared this funny reply:

No, it was me.

See, I knew it! But, seriously, I love that Bill Skarsgård is in on the joke. It’s great when actors don’t take themselves too seriously. Especially ones like the Hemlock Grove actor who’s known for playing intense roles. One of the best parts of June Squibb’s quip was that the "disguise" was one of "the big three" of Skarsgård's most famous makeup-heavy roles. While chatting with EW, he also joked that he’d have to agree with that while hilariously accepting praise for his "appearance" at the awards show:

Yeah. Yeah. Thanks, man. Thanks. That's one of my three — the big three performances.

If the Atomic Blonde alum were ever to show up looking like June Squibb or any other well-known performer, it really would be one of the actor’s big transformations of his career, I'll tell you that. You can find the entire joke in full below:

June Squibb and Scarlett Johansson Present Makeup and Hairstyling - YouTube
Watch On

Bill Skarsgård has become synonymous with characters that require a vast amount of makeup and result in him transforming both physically and mentally. He left a serious mark on the horror genre through his portrayal of the terrifying Pennywise the Clown in the It movies. And we'll eventually see him take on the role again, as Skarsgård is reprising it for HBO's Welcome to Derry.

And, of course, the talented actor was also indistinguishable as vampire Count Orlok in Nosferatu. Interestingly enough, movie’s intense design of the character even left the actor himself “terrified.” I can imagine how surreal it was for him to be covered in prosthetics from head to toe while also having to dramatically alter his voice.

Following June Squibb's quip at the Oscars, I really think a company should capitalize on it somehow. Like how about a commercial featuring Squibb talking, before she unzips herself, and it turns out to be Bill Skarsgård? Over better yet, I'd just settle for the two actors working together in some capacity. Regardless, I just that the two are now linked together by such a funny moment.

Make sure to watch Bill Skarsgård in the action thriller movie Locked, which is now playing in theaters.

