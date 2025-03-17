Conan O'Brien Had The Funniest Response As The Academy Announced He'll Be Back As Our Oscars Host Next Year

The 97th Academy Awards seemingly went off without a hitch this year, as the ceremony honored the 2025 Oscars winners. While the show was filled with memorable moments, there was one particular person viewers seemed to be buzzing about throughout the evening. That person was none other than host Conan O’Brien, who certainly made an impression. Now, it’s been confirmed that O’Brien will officially retain his hosting duties for next year’s telecast, and the comedian marked the occasion with a funny response.

Early on Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally announced Conan O’Brien’s return for the 98th Academy Awards, which will air on March 15, 2026. He’ll also be joined by a host of returning producers. Given the big news, it was probably expected that the former talk show host would release a statement of sorts. O’Brien did just that in a brief way and, unsurprisingly, he did so by playfully mentioning one of the award recipients from this year’s ceremony:

The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech.

During this year’s Oscars, Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his performance in the critically acclaimed historical drama The Brutalist. Brody, who’d notably given longer acceptance speeches throughout awards season, took to the stage and shared a speech that clocked in at five minutes and thirty-six seconds. With that, he now holds the record for the longest address in the show’s history. It also seemed as though Brody, who waved off the exit music, wanted to say more – hence the Conan host’s joke.

It honestly makes plenty of sense that Conan O’Brien would be tapped to host the Oscars again. Even when O’Brien was just cracking jokes about being hired for this year’s show, it was evident that he was ready to shake up the proceedings. O’Brien’s opening monologue, which featured a slew of great jokes and a scene-stealing Adam Sandler, was excellent. The host even threw in a zinger about Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

The renowned ex-Late Night host also notably found ways to make the night a bit easier for attendees. He did so by providing guests with a snack box that included a pretzel and water. Included in each pack was also a humorous letter, with which the host explained that he asked Disney (who oversees the broadcast) if he could also include a gummy as a treat. However, that was apparently a “hard pass” from the House of Mouse.

Now, fans can begin to speculate as to what Mr. O’Brien will plan for next year. It may be easier to devise theories as the 2025 movie schedule continues to unfold. That’s because many of O’Brien’s quips and bits will likely center around the biggest motion pictures of this year. I could easily imagine a barb relating to the drama surrounding Disney’s live-action Snow White remake. There’s also the chance that O’Brien could parody Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, in which the actor will perform immense stunts.

I’m personally pleased to know that Conan O’Brien will officially be hosting the Oscars a second time. His first stint as host was absolutely phenomenal, and I’ve found myself rewatching O’Brien’s bits from time to time since the show aired live. Here's hoping his second outing goes as well if not better -- and that Adrien Brody can eventually fill him in on whatever else he may have wanted to talk about.

If you’re eager to see what the host does during next year’s broadcast, be sure to watch the 98th Academy Awards on ABC or stream it with a Hulu subscription in March 2026.