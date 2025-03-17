Conan O'Brien Had The Funniest Response As The Academy Announced He'll Be Back As Our Oscars Host Next Year

News
By published

He's baaaack.

Conan O&#039;Brien in a tux next to giant Oscar statue for 2025 Academy Awards
(Image credit: ABC)

The 97th Academy Awards seemingly went off without a hitch this year, as the ceremony honored the 2025 Oscars winners. While the show was filled with memorable moments, there was one particular person viewers seemed to be buzzing about throughout the evening. That person was none other than host Conan O’Brien, who certainly made an impression. Now, it’s been confirmed that O’Brien will officially retain his hosting duties for next year’s telecast, and the comedian marked the occasion with a funny response.

Early on Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally announced Conan O’Brien’s return for the 98th Academy Awards, which will air on March 15, 2026. He’ll also be joined by a host of returning producers. Given the big news, it was probably expected that the former talk show host would release a statement of sorts. O’Brien did just that in a brief way and, unsurprisingly, he did so by playfully mentioning one of the award recipients from this year’s ceremony:

The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech.

During this year’s Oscars, Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his performance in the critically acclaimed historical drama The Brutalist. Brody, who’d notably given longer acceptance speeches throughout awards season, took to the stage and shared a speech that clocked in at five minutes and thirty-six seconds. With that, he now holds the record for the longest address in the show’s history. It also seemed as though Brody, who waved off the exit music, wanted to say more – hence the Conan host’s joke.

It honestly makes plenty of sense that Conan O’Brien would be tapped to host the Oscars again. Even when O’Brien was just cracking jokes about being hired for this year’s show, it was evident that he was ready to shake up the proceedings. O’Brien’s opening monologue, which featured a slew of great jokes and a scene-stealing Adam Sandler, was excellent. The host even threw in a zinger about Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 MonthsSave 72%

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year).

Expires March 30

View Deal

The renowned ex-Late Night host also notably found ways to make the night a bit easier for attendees. He did so by providing guests with a snack box that included a pretzel and water. Included in each pack was also a humorous letter, with which the host explained that he asked Disney (who oversees the broadcast) if he could also include a gummy as a treat. However, that was apparently a “hard pass” from the House of Mouse.

Now, fans can begin to speculate as to what Mr. O’Brien will plan for next year. It may be easier to devise theories as the 2025 movie schedule continues to unfold. That’s because many of O’Brien’s quips and bits will likely center around the biggest motion pictures of this year. I could easily imagine a barb relating to the drama surrounding Disney’s live-action Snow White remake. There’s also the chance that O’Brien could parody Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, in which the actor will perform immense stunts.

I’m personally pleased to know that Conan O’Brien will officially be hosting the Oscars a second time. His first stint as host was absolutely phenomenal, and I’ve found myself rewatching O’Brien’s bits from time to time since the show aired live. Here's hoping his second outing goes as well if not better -- and that Adrien Brody can eventually fill him in on whatever else he may have wanted to talk about.

If you’re eager to see what the host does during next year’s broadcast, be sure to watch the 98th Academy Awards on ABC or stream it with a Hulu subscription in March 2026.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
David Hasselhoff standing next to SpongeBob and Patrick on the beach in The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie

The Funny Story Behind The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie's David Hasselhoff Cameo And The 13-Foot Statue Of Him They Created

Steve Martin in Father of the Bride

I Watched Father Of The Bride For The First Time As A Parent, And I Came To A Realization About One Specific Thing
Oliver Stark on 9-1-1, Nathan Fillion on The Rookie.

Fans Want A Crossover With 9-1-1 And The Rookie, And Oliver Stark Shared Some Fun Ideas For How It Could Go Down
See more latest
Most Popular
Oliver Stark on 9-1-1, Nathan Fillion on The Rookie.
Fans Want A Crossover With 9-1-1 And The Rookie, And Oliver Stark Shared Some Fun Ideas For How It Could Go Down
Chris Evans&#039; Captain America in front of portals in Avengers: Endgame
The Russo Brothers Just Revealed The ‘Only Way’ They Can Keep Track Of All The MCU Characters In Avengers 5 And 6, And OMG It Sounds So Tedious
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
‘You Can’t Help But Think…’ Will A New Medical Drama Force Grey’s Anatomy To Make Some Of Those Changes Ellen Pompeo Has Been Asking For?
James Gunn walking with The Suicide Squad actors
‘The One That’s Been The Hardest’: James Gunn Says An Upcoming DC Universe Movie Has Been Difficult To Get Right, Name-Drops The Boys As A Reason Why
Gabriel Macht&#039;s Harvey Specter smiling in Suits LA flashback
I’m Glad Suits LA Brought Back Harvey Specter, But There’s One Thing I’d Like To See In Future Appearances From Gabriel Macht’s Character
Stevi&#039;s father and Mahdi side-by-side photo
I Was Dreading 90 Day Fiancé's Meeting Between Mahdi And Stevi's Dad, But Am Now Shocked By How It Went Down
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in Tracker Season 2x13
After Tracker Suggested A Major Change For Colter, One Moment Has Me Ready For A Shaw Family Reunion
Travis in the woods at night in Yellowjackets&#039; Season 3 Thanksgiving episode
After Watching Yellowjackets' Thanksgiving Episode, I'm Back To Thinking Travis Is Low-Key The Show's Biggest Villain
Lukas Gage in Road House
What’s Going On With Road House 2? Lukas Gage Gets Real About Sequel Hopes And How His Comments About Conor McGregor Totally Got 'Twisted'
Kat Dennings in Shifting Gears as Riley
Shifting Gears' Kat Dennings Shared Why She Was Iffy About Playing A Mom For The First Time, And I Love How Her Real Life Helped Her Get Comfortable