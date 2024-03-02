Billie Eilish Explains How Christian Bale Factored Into Decision To Break Up With Boyfriend, And I Have So Many Questions

Grammy-winning, Oscar-winning platinum artists, they say the darndest things! Ahead of Billie Eilish going to the Academy Awards next weekend for her viral Barbie song , the 22-year-old singer shared the most random anecdote about a time when Christian Bale factored into her decision to break up with a former boyfriend. And let me say, it really gets one thinking.

While Billie Eilish and Finneas sat down with Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg ahead of the prestigious Oscars Luncheon, the comedian interviewer asked if Billie wrote her first hit “Ocean Eyes” about Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy. The question segued the conversation into other Christopher Nolan movies like his Dark Knight trilogy. After sharing that his Batman movies are her jam, Eilish said this:

I don’t really know much about superheroes. The Dark Knight…I gotta be real. A couple years ago I had a dream about Christian Bale and it was in a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realize I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time. Genuinely. I woke up and I came to my senses.

Do we have context as to why… no? Is it still newsworthy… yes. Why? Because Christian Bale actually led her to end a relationship with someone. In the video on the Oscars YouTube channel , it doesn’t sound like Billie Eilish is messing around either. And hey, that’s the power of Christopher Nolan movies. The director bends your mind and gets you thinking – even about whether your man is right for you.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Billie Eilish’s incredibly random dream sounds like the ending of The Dark Knight Rises , when Bruce Wayne gives up his alter ego and ends up sitting in a cafe somewhere with Anne Hathaway’s Selena Kyle. That, or the character died and Michael Caine’s Alfred hallucinated him. Anyways, I really cannot claim to understand how that mental picture of Bale led the singer to end things with a significant other, but perhaps it was because her boyfriend wasn’t literally Christian Bale? This may soon become one of the world’s greatest mysteries.

We don’t know who Billie Eilish is talking about specifically, but it’s currently rumored that the singer is single. Back in May, it was reported that she and The Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, who were 10 years apart in age , split up after less than a year of dating . It’s more likely Eilish is talking about her ex Matthew Vorce, whom she allegedly split with in May 2022 . No matter what, now I want to rewatch all the Dark Knight movies!! What transformative decisions will it entice me to do?