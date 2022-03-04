Billie Eilish Talks Bond Dreams Coming True And How Fame Has Really Only Changed One Thing
No Time To Die brought her career to the next level.
Billie Eilish is 20 years old and already the owner of seven Grammys as she goes on a worldwide tour after becoming the youngest artist to write and perform a James Bond theme song. What now? We’ve been following along on the songstress’ wild ride in the spotlight, especially following her hit “bad guy” soaring to the top of charts in 2019. As her No Time To Die song takes her to the Oscars later this month, Eilish is reflecting on her life in the spotlight.
Billie Eilish is currently in the middle of her tour in the U.S. ahead of headlining Coachella and then heading to Europe. In a recent interview, the singer shared what being part of No Time To Die meant to her:
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas worked on the song titled “No Time To Die” together back in October 2019. Among the “small group” of people she references are Tom Jones, Paul McCartney, Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner and Adele, and now she and Finneas will forever be counted with them.
As Eilish recently shared, they felt like they were “auditioning” even when they were working with the filmmakers to create the song. Apparently, Daniel Craig initially didn’t approve of the song until Eilish added a climactic moment to the end. To Eilish’s recollection of meeting James Bond himself, she remembers getting totally lost in his eyes and called him a “dilf.”
No Time To Die being part of her discography is certainly a larger sign that Billie Eilish is super famous now. But Eilish’s recent words to V Magazine are probably not what you’d expect:
Billie Eilish reportedly still lives with her parents for the most part in Los Angeles, California in the same house they’ve had since she was a kid. In the interview, Eilish shared that when people from her childhood come over to visit, they say it looks “exactly the same.” That’s pretty wild isn’t it? Perhaps it’s by design so the 20-year-old can stay grounded in her roots, at least for now. Unfortunately, the singer does cite having less friends than she did before fame.
Next up, Billie Eilish and Finneas have written music for Pixar’s latest movie, Turning Red. They penned the songs of the movie’s early '00s boy band. Turning Red is coming to those with a Disney+ subscription on March 11.
