Did American Horror Story 13 Already Spoil Who Paul Anthony Kelly's Character Is? I Think So

Spoilers below for American Horror Story 13’s first three episodes, and possibly more, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched on FX or via Hulu subscription.

After months of waiting for American Horror Story’s all-star season to bring back Jessica Lange’s Constance Langdon, Sarah Paulson’s Cordelia Goode, Twisty the Clown and dozens of other fan-favorite characters, the three-episode premiere finally arrived. As it normally goes with this show, the eps delivered a bonkers mix of gore, melodrama, and exquisite production design, with quite a few new characters entering the fray. (John Waters’ Dr. Phibes is a dream.) But no sign yet of Love Story heartthrob Paul Anthony Kelly. Or…was there?

Since he was first cast, not a whole lot of info has surfaced regarding Kelly’s character, although the limited imagery that was revealed pre-premiere featured serpentine details that pointed to him being a major antagonist of the most evil variety. The first three episodes were dripping in evil, particularly when both Evan Peters' Tate and Kai Anderson were in the same scene, but the penthouse-bound Mr. Nas is so very obviously the most monstrous entity around. And not just because he’s contractually obligating his caretakers to swab out his butthole.

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(Image credit: FX)

The episode didn't disclose why his previous caretaker Rosalind Myers committed suicide, but I mean...did it need to?

His name being Nas (without him being a rapper) immediately had me suspicious, since those are three of the letters from Satan, and I already theorized that's who the big bad is this season. More clues abound, however, such as the horns coming out of his head, and the tail and wing-bones protruding from the back of his body. Plus, he’s living in the 13th floor of the Apollyon, a name with Biblical connections to the devil himself. (At least in certain interpretations.)

At no point while watching the episodes did I think, “I bet this haggard old bastard is destined to become a blonde hottie,” and it feels weird to say it now. But just look at this advert from Hulu promoting the three-episode premiere.

(Image credit: FX)

Perhaps if more than one character was shown to be relaxing in such a bathtub, immediate connections wouldn't be so obvious to make. But am I wrong for wholly believing that this means Mr. Nas will be transforming into Paul Anthony Kelly's character due to each of the 13-victim incidents that are happening?

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Sure, the bathtub colors are different, and that may very well be some kind of a thematic choice in regards to how truly evil the more youthful Mr. Nas is. But come on. If it walks like a duck, and bathes like a duck, then Kelly is Satan. (How many times has that particular sentence been uttered?)

Dr. Phibes putting Mr. Nas' 13 blood vials into a case full of snakes seemed immediately weird, and still is, but that's another connection between Kelly's wardrobe choices, the beast in the penthouse, and the advert seen above, where snakes are shaped into the number 13.

Perhaps FX and Hulu thought it was fine to put that assumed spoiler out into the world since there are still plenty of other mysteries and unknowns for fans to dig into. I can't wait to see who Lange's fifth mystery character will be, and what one of her characters will be singing. As well, I'm hoping there are a few surprise cast members who haven't been revealed yet, such as Wes Bentley, and to see Orlando Jones taking over as Papa Legba for the late Lance Reddick.

Let us know what you think about Mr. Nas and Paul Anthony Kelly's bathtub similarities, and be sure to stay tuned for the next three-episode drop of American Horror Story 13 every Thursday night on FX at 9:00 p.m. ET.