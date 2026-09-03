Sources Drop Claims About Why The View’s Hosts Didn’t Score Raises Ahead Of Their Milestone Season
The co-hosts are celebrating 30 years!
Big things are happening at The View, as the Emmy-winning daytime talk show prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary when it returns to the 2026 TV schedule on Tuesday, September 8. There have been lots of rumors about what to expect — and allegedly some “nervous” feelings about which guest hosts might pop up. However, while we may see some big names join Whoopi Goldberg and the gang to talk Hot Topics, there’s one thing that reportedly won’t be getting any bigger: the co-hosts’ paychecks.
No changes have been made to the cast of The View’s 30th season, with Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro all confirmed to be joining moderator Whoopi Goldberg. In a somewhat surprising move, however, sources tell Rob Shuter of the Naughty But Nice Substack that the milestone season doesn’t come with a pay bump. An insider said:
This is possibly an indication of the struggles that broadcast TV has faced that have the morning shows fighting for ratings. ABC, NBC and CBS have also been duking it out with their evening news programs, and there have been a lot of eyes on how Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed is holding up after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s cancellation bumped viewership of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Circumstances aside, though, reaching such an impressive milestone as 30 seasons is a huge deal, especially for longtime co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, who reportedly earn around $8 million a year and $7 million a year, respectively. A TV source said:
I’ve always said we work today for the opportunity to come back tomorrow, and that seems to be the case with The View’s co-hosts. Reaching their 30th anniversary means the show is safe from cancellation, but it doesn’t look like salaries are getting any higher.
The insider insists this shouldn’t be seen as a sign of disrespect to the co-hosts, who reportedly make a good salary. They said:
Ain’t that the truth! Either way, I have no doubt that The View co-hosts will continue to bring the fun and the fights and the drama and debates to ABC for its milestone season, and I’m excited to see who might pop up.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
After rumors of Rosie O’Donnell’s return were debunked, Candace Cameron Bure told CinemaBlend she just might “stop back” for another appearance. Other names being thrown around for rumored guest host spots include Meredith Vieira, Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Raven-Symoné, while Meghan McCain may have been snubbed.
We’ll have to tune in to find out when The View Season 30 premieres at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 8, on ABC.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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