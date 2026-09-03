Sources Drop Claims About Why The View’s Hosts Didn’t Score Raises Ahead Of Their Milestone Season

Big things are happening at The View, as the Emmy-winning daytime talk show prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary when it returns to the 2026 TV schedule on Tuesday, September 8. There have been lots of rumors about what to expect — and allegedly some “nervous” feelings about which guest hosts might pop up. However, while we may see some big names join Whoopi Goldberg and the gang to talk Hot Topics, there’s one thing that reportedly won’t be getting any bigger: the co-hosts’ paychecks.

No changes have been made to the cast of The View’s 30th season, with Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro all confirmed to be joining moderator Whoopi Goldberg. In a somewhat surprising move, however, sources tell Rob Shuter of the Naughty But Nice Substack that the milestone season doesn’t come with a pay bump. An insider said:

Nobody took a pay cut, but nobody got a raise. The message was simple: We love you, we want you back, but the check isn’t getting bigger.

This is possibly an indication of the struggles that broadcast TV has faced that have the morning shows fighting for ratings. ABC, NBC and CBS have also been duking it out with their evening news programs, and there have been a lot of eyes on how Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed is holding up after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s cancellation bumped viewership of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

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Circumstances aside, though, reaching such an impressive milestone as 30 seasons is a huge deal, especially for longtime co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, who reportedly earn around $8 million a year and $7 million a year, respectively. A TV source said:

Once upon a time, a hit show reaching Season 30 meant every agent walked in demanding another million. Those days are over. In today’s TV business, keeping your job and your salary is the win.

I’ve always said we work today for the opportunity to come back tomorrow, and that seems to be the case with The View’s co-hosts. Reaching their 30th anniversary means the show is safe from cancellation, but it doesn’t look like salaries are getting any higher.

The insider insists this shouldn’t be seen as a sign of disrespect to the co-hosts, who reportedly make a good salary. They said:

This isn’t about ABC not valuing them. They’re extremely well paid. But television economics have changed. Automatic raises simply aren’t automatic anymore.

Ain’t that the truth! Either way, I have no doubt that The View co-hosts will continue to bring the fun and the fights and the drama and debates to ABC for its milestone season, and I’m excited to see who might pop up.

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After rumors of Rosie O’Donnell’s return were debunked, Candace Cameron Bure told CinemaBlend she just might “stop back” for another appearance. Other names being thrown around for rumored guest host spots include Meredith Vieira, Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Raven-Symoné, while Meghan McCain may have been snubbed.

We’ll have to tune in to find out when The View Season 30 premieres at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 8, on ABC.