Black Friday Entertainment Deals For TV And Movie Lovers 2021

With the holiday season quickly approaching, the time for big shopping deals is upon us. Whether you consider it a genuine challenge or a fun adventure when searching for the perfect gift for your loved one, you’re also likely looking to get a good deal. We’ve already started seeking out some of the most interesting and exciting movie and TV-related sales and discounts on entertainment items as Black Friday nears.

Deals and prices may change, and we’ll be updating this page regularly, so be sure to check back in from time to time!

Great Movie and TV Gifts On Sale

1. Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart TV: $528 at Walmart

Save $69 – Looking for a way to get that big screen experience at home? Walmart has movie fans covered with this Samsung 60-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $528.

2. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - The 4K Fire TV Stick brings all your streaming platforms to one easy to use interface. At just $24.99, this is the best deal you'll find to start streaming.

3. LEGO Ideas Friends Central Perk: $48 at Amazon Save $12 - The show might be over, but the fun doesn't have to stop. Save $12 for the Friends fan in your life this holiday season.

4. Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy 4k + Blu-ray: $55.99 at Amazon Save $29.00 - It's finally been released! And now it's cheaper than ever. Get Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition and Zack Snyder's Justice League in 4K.

5. Doctor Who Coloring Book: $13.49 at Barnes & Noble Save 10% - 96 pages to color and all the best quotes from the show for the Doctor Who fan in your life.

6. Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV: $199 at Walmart Save $129 - Four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display and perfect for upgrading your home theater.

7. Sopranos: the Complete Series on Blu-ray: $118.99 at Barnes & Noble Save 30% - The Sopranos on Blu-ray is a perfect gift for any "Family" member who wants to relive the HBO original series.

8. LEGO Art Marvel Studios Iron Man Building Kit for Adults: $95.99 on Amazon Save $24 - More than just LEGO, this Iron Man Building Kit is also a piece of art that includes 9 canvas wall decor plates and is perfect for any MCU fan.

9. Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Steelbook, Includes Digital Copy: $84.99 at Best Buy Save $15 - Looking for a great option for the Indiana Jones fan? Here's the four-movie collection of the world's most famous treasure hunter at a price so low it's a steal.

10. LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set: $47.99 at Walmart Save $12 - This LEGO set is perfect for any Harry Potter fan trying to keep the magic alive during the 20th anniversary of the first film.

11. Rick and Marty: Seasons 1-4 Blu-Ray + Digital Copy: $49.99 on Amazon Save $40 - Binge one of cable's top watched comedies- Rick and Morty- and follow their cosmic misadventures at a new low price.

12. Fire HD 10-inch Tablet: $94.99 on Amazon Save 50% - This Fire HD Tablet is currently half price during this early Black Friday sale, saving you almost $100 and is perfect for streaming on the go.

13. LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider Building Set: $39.99 at Walmart Save $10 - This 540 piece set is perfect for any Star Wars or LEGO fan who is up for a challenge.

14. Sex and the City: The Complete Series + Films: $94.98 on Amazon Save $45 - The signature HBO Comedy Series, Sex and the City, is now 32% for Black Friday and must-have for any "Sex and the Cidiot."

15. All-New 2021 Toshiba 75-Inch LED 4K Smart Fire TV: $749.99 on Amazon Save $250 - Looking to recreate the big screen experience in your living room? Check out this HUGE Toshiba 75-Inch 4K TV, perfect for streaming or any stay-at-home movie fan.