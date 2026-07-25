I Didn't See Anya Taylor-Joy's Weird Collection Coming When She Talked About Joining LOTR

Actors get asked all the time about what they’ve stolen from set or collections of props they’ve accumulated while working. I’m always entertained by these tales; however, Anya Taylor-Joy’s collection of props might take the cake. That’s because she has a collection of fake weapons, and she plans to keep it growing as she goes to work on the new Lord of the Rings movie, The Hunt for Gollum .

I really didn’t see this collection coming. While I know Taylor-Joy’s career has been defined by projects that do, in fact, feature lots of action and weapons, I hadn’t thought about the fact that she could take them home. And she does so often too, as she revealed on This Morning :

I’ve been collecting kind of an impressive armory, to be honest, of non-fireable weapons.

Honestly, this is pretty cool. Right after I heard this, I was thinking about movies like The Northman and Furiosa. Taylor-Joy really has done a lot of work that’s required fake weapons, and now she has a bunch of them in her own personal collection to prove it. To that point, she said:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I have a bunch of really cool weapons. I’ve got like a Viking sword and my knife from Dune. And I’ll probably get another knife from Lord of the Rings.

After saying that, Taylor-Joy explained that she even used her Viking sword on her anatomically correct heart cake at her wedding. So, not only is it a cool collection, it’s uniquely useful (in non-violent ways) too.