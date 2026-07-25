I Didn't See Anya Taylor-Joy's Weird Collection Coming When She Talked About Joining LOTR
Well, this is certainly a unique thing to collect.
Actors get asked all the time about what they’ve stolen from set or collections of props they’ve accumulated while working. I’m always entertained by these tales; however, Anya Taylor-Joy’s collection of props might take the cake. That’s because she has a collection of fake weapons, and she plans to keep it growing as she goes to work on the new Lord of the Rings movie, The Hunt for Gollum.
I really didn’t see this collection coming. While I know Taylor-Joy’s career has been defined by projects that do, in fact, feature lots of action and weapons, I hadn’t thought about the fact that she could take them home. And she does so often too, as she revealed on This Morning:
Honestly, this is pretty cool. Right after I heard this, I was thinking about movies like The Northman and Furiosa. Taylor-Joy really has done a lot of work that’s required fake weapons, and now she has a bunch of them in her own personal collection to prove it. To that point, she said:
After saying that, Taylor-Joy explained that she even used her Viking sword on her anatomically correct heart cake at her wedding. So, not only is it a cool collection, it’s uniquely useful (in non-violent ways) too.
Of course, thinking about all this has me very excited to see the actress in action in Middle-earth. She’s one of the new people heading into this fantasy world with Andy Serkis’ Hunt for Gollum, and she’s thrilled about it too. When CinemaBlend asked Taylor-Joy about this new project, she said she’s “excited for a multitude of reasons,” and explained that this is a “childhood dream come true.” I would assume an added bonus is she’ll probably get to keep a knife from set to add to her collection.