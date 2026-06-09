The Sequel To Michael Could Be Much Darker Than The First Movie. Here's Why I Don't Think It Will Be

When Michael turned out to be a box office hit, you better believe that a sequel was greenlit almost immediately. I mean, you could tell that the studio was banking on success just by the way we're told that “His story continues” at the end of the first movie, which really isn’t all that subtle when it comes to hinting at a sequel.

And, we’re getting one. However, the first movie, which the fans loved, but the critics weren’t so hot on, kind of played it safe. Yes, we did see a tyrannical Joe Jackson, and it did touch upon Michael’s vitiligo, but it definitely wasn’t the in-depth biopic that I was hoping for, and focused entirely on Jackson’s mostly scandal-free early career.

The sequel, however, would likely tackle Jackson during his most controversial era. This could make the sequel far darker than the first movie, but I don’t think that's the way things will go. Here’s why.

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(Image credit: Lionsgate)

First, I Don't Think They’re Going To Delve That Deeply Into The Sexual Allegations (If At All)

Believe it or not, the first movie initially had a third act that addressed the sexual allegations against Michael Jackson, but it wasn't until after the fact that all involved realized the footage couldn't be used, so the whole third act had to be changed. Fine and good.

Now, I know a lot of people grumbled that the first movie handled Jackson with kid gloves because it didn't get into all of the allegations, but the studio was literally not allowed to touch that subject as it concerned allegations concerning a 13-year-old named Jordan Chandler, and the Jackson estate made a pledge to never “dramatize” his story.

To that end, I think the sequel will take a similar approach. Judging by the audience's 97% Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes, it appears as if most of Jackson's fans are perfectly content with a film that focuses more on the music than aspects that might be viewed as more questionable.

As somebody who grew up following Jackson's career, I feel in a lot of ways like it's kind of impossible to not go into the allegations, because how how weighed down the latter half of Jackson's career was by sexual accusations. That said, even though some people wonder where the backlash is in the biopic I think the studio will wisely moonwalk around that touchy subject as much as possible, since the fan response doesn't seem to want a movie that gets into stuff like that.

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In fact, if anything, I think the allegations (if they’re in the sequel at all) will be way in the background, because even though Joe Jackson was undeniably the main antagonist in the first movie, I think the second film will have a different “big bad.”

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

In Fact, I Think The Main Antagonist This Time Around Will Be The Media

If the first movie was anything, it was a love letter to Michael Jackson. Michael seemed like somebody who had to stand up against his father to become his own man, and as far as movie narratives go, that's a fine one.

However, later in Jackson's career, his biggest antagonist seemed to be the media itself, which hounded him until the end of his life. And, I think the media makes for an interesting “villain” if that's the direction the sequel might go in. Journalists used to dog him on his lightened skin tone (which I'll get into later), which would definitely be a good counterpoint to how important it was for him to succeed as a Black artist in the first film. The idea that the media used to call his race into question could be a good portion of the story.

I also think that the sexual allegations could be touched upon (but mostly avoided since the “ugliest” chapters of his life can't be shown, as per his estate), but I do think his marriages could be brought up, and how the media handled them. This could be another aspect where the audience could rally behind Michael and the media could be viewed as antagonistic to his journey.

Do I think this is the best approach? It depends. Watching old interviews with Michael, it does often seem like he was constantly doing his best to be polite to extremely personal questions, but I don't just want the media to be viewed as one-dimensional, either. We'll see if the sequel takes this approach at all, though.

(Image credit: Harpo Productions)

I Also Think His Skin-Tone Transition Will Be A Major Storyline This Time

While I do theorize the media will be a major antagonistic force in this sequel, I also think MJ's skin transition and surgeries will be another major aspect of this film. In the first movie, his vitiligo is touched upon, and he’s seen covering it up with make-up. Well, I surmise that this will be the storyline that will replace the sexual allegations as it in itself could provide a sort of internal and external conflict for Michael.

I would say that this is a safer course to approach since it makes Michael look sympathetic. When he was interviewed by Oprah, it definitely looked painful for Michael to discuss the change in his pigmentation, and to address why he was now “white.”

Or, and I really don’t think they want to go there (especially since Jermaine Jackson’s son, Jaafar, PLAYS Michael), but they could also go into how Michael’s own family questioned Michael’s cosmetic changes, as heard in Jermaine Jackson’s diss track, “Word to the Badd!”

Now, as you can see, none of this is really “dark” material like child molestation allegations. It’s petty, sure, and it paints Michael as a victim, absolutely, but none of it puts Michael in a negative light. And, if the first film is any indication of how the Jackson estate wants Michael’s legacy to be remembered, I think this would likely be the course to go. But, I haven’t even mentioned the music yet!

(Image credit: Epic Records)

There's Also Plenty Of Other Music And Major Events To Cover Here To Mirror The First Film

Spoiler alert, but the first film ends with Michael having his first solo tour in 1988. This puts him right at the Bad album. However, in the ‘90s, Jackson released Dangerous, which was a departure from his previous three albums since he didn’t work with Quincy Jones.

This in itself is worth a whole movie, as it will be interesting to see Michael moving to more socially conscious music that splits from the more poppy sound of Quincy Jones. Jackson also went on his Dangerous World Tour, which would be a great place to start the movie.

We’d also get to see his amazing Super Bowl Halftime Show in ‘93, where he literally just stands there for minutes, and I’d love to see a making of video for “Black or White” (which would play into the vitiligo subplot I’ve cooked up in my head) like we got with videos in the first movie.

Honestly, there’s SO much music to cover, it actually makes me wonder…

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Are We Sure There Won’t Be A Part Three?

It sounds like there was a lot cut from the first movie that will be in the sequel, but I’m just wondering–will there be a part three?

Because I don’t see how they could JUST cover the ‘90s, because I feel they would have to also go into the whole story of Invincible in the 2000s, and his spat with Sony and Tommy Mottola.

Honestly, I don’t see how this sequel could be the last movie, and I think there are a lot more obstacles that Michael could face in a third film. I don’t feel that hypothetical film would be dark, either, and I doubt his death will be incorporated into it.

But, what do you think? I’d love to hear your thoughts.