Seeing Johnny Depp Playing Scrooge While Chatting With An Edward Scissorhands Cosplayer Is Wild

Something to note about Johnny Depp’s greatest roles is that many of them showcase his ability to transform into eclectic characters. Now, picture two wild-looking Depp characters meeting face-to-face. Well, that was what recently happened, as the talented star himself showed up at San Diego Comic-Con as his latest alter ego, Ebenezer Scrooge. And it was there that Depp had a very wild interaction with an Edward Scissorhands cosplayer.

Depp looked completely unrecognizable as Ebenezer Scrooge while promoting Ti West’s new movie, Ebenezer. He looked like he aged 20 years with that prosthetic makeup and receding hairline, with the look completed by Victorian garb. Our team at CinemaBlend filmed a kooky interaction at SDCC involving Depp (while in character) questioning the aforementioned Edward Scissorhands imitator. Prepare to be entertained by the hilarious Instagram reel below:

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Seriously, how unreal is it to see these two Johnny Depp characters interact? Honestly, it was exactly the kind of bizarre crossover I never knew I needed. I love seeing that Comic-Con goer dressed as the whimsical yet charming Tim Burton character, and it's a testament to the staying power that certain fictional characters have.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Viewers can see Depp as Scrooge in his mid-19th century wardrobe and surly British accent, speaking to the cosplayer, who's wearing those infamous metallic long pinchers. He made sure to ask the costumed fan about how he uses the “WC” (a.k.a. water closet), “toilet,” “pee pee house,” and that certainly made me laugh.

I love that “Scrooge” asked the dedicated cosplayer that mind-boggling question, as