Kevin Feige Just Gave ‘The Real Scoop’ On How The New Black Panther Was Found

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got tons of thrilling updates out of San Diego Comic-Con, including the revealed that David Jonsson will be playing T'Challa's son in Black Panther 3. He's been welcomed by Winston Duke and the fandom, and Kevin Feige recently recalled how the Alien: Romulus actor ended up getting the role months ago after having a top secret meeting over upcoming Marvel movies.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled to learn that Prince T'Challa would be returning (and aged up) for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3. During a conversation with Empire, Feige revealed how this thrilling bit of casting news came about. In his words: