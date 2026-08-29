Nicole Kidman Reveals A Hilarious 'Spell' She Uses That Involves A Freezer (Yes, A Freezer)

Nicole Kidman is back on the upcoming movie schedule, this time to return to her role of Gillian Owens in Practical Magic 2 alongside Sandra Bullock. And, thanks to an interview that came out of the press tour, I just learned that the Oscar winner isn’t a stranger to casting a spell or so in her personal life.

Kidman’s niece, Lucia Hawley (daughter of her sister Antonia), was one of the journalists to talk to the stars of Practical Magic 2. In the interview, Hawley pointed out something bewitching about their family with these words:

I don’t know if you know this about Kidman women, we sway to the more magical side. Some people would say ‘witches’. Grandma was born on Friday the 13th.

Hawley is talking about Nicole’s mum, Janelle Ann Kidman, who died back in 2024 at the age of 84. Apparently, she was not only born on Friday the 13th, but she also taught her kids some helpful spells. Here’s what Nicole Kidman said when asked about her favorites by her niece:

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Love spells, but if I’m a little upset with someone, I’ll write their name and put it in the freezer.

Thank goodness the interview involved Sandra Bullock because she was just as curious as I was about this funny-sounding spell. Bullock questioned the Kidman gals about what exactly putting someone’s name in a freezer does, and they suggested it “freezes them out”. As Kidman’s niece added:

Grandma used to have a list of names in the ice cube area.

Does anyone else want to try this now? I had no idea this was a thing, but upon further research it’s quite a popular spell that’s been passed down for generations. All you need is a piece of paper, a pen or pencil to write the person’s name and a container of water to submerge it in. It apparently is used to “freeze” negative energy or unwanted behaviors from someone.

And the comment section of the SheerLuxe interview moment is flooded with people who’ve used the spell themselves. Some of whom even swear by the spell's effectiveness. The funny moment had Bullock spooked and asking if she’s been in the freezer, which Kidman totally denied. And Kidman suggested that the person she uses the spell on can always “come out of the freezer.”

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have been jetting all over lately promoting Practical Magic. This week, Kidman wore a gorgeous chain dress to the European premiere of the sequel. At the same event, Bullock let her daughter in the film, Maisie Williams, wear one of her former red carpet looks.

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Practical Magic 2 comes to theaters on September 10. Until then, you can revisit the original right now with an HBO Max subscription.