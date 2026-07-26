How Black Panther's Winston Duke Welcomed New Star David Jonsson Into The Wakanda Family

Marvel Studios returned to Hall H amid San Diego Comic-Con 2026 this weekend, and Kevin Feige and co. had some major news to share about Black Panther 3. Not only did writer/director Ryan Coogler confirm the film will hit theaters in 2028 but that it’s also cast a new lead, David Jonsson. The British actor will take on the role of T’Challa II, the son of the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. M’Baku actor Winston Duke will appear alongside Jonsson in the threequel, and he weighed in on welcoming his co-star into the fold.

Duke is one of the OGs of the Black Panther franchise and, at this point, he’s also a seasoned member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe family in general. So it would be understandable that he could impart some words of wisdom to his new co-star. However, when Duke was asked about his interactions with Jonsson thus far, he didn’t mention the notion of giving advice. Instead, Duke wants to bestow upon his scene partner something he generously received years ago:

I wanted to extend to him the grace that was extended to me. Black Panther was my very first film, and I was invited to create something really cool with a lot of grace, with a lot of safety. I wanted to just let him know that we’re here to support, we’re here to help, we’re here to augment, we’re here to be here for him and for him to do his best work. I didn’t want to say anything else but, ‘Come play.'

The Fall Guy alum shared those comments with Deadline at SDCC, and they indicate that mere mentorship isn’t what’s on his mind as far as Jonsson is concerned. It sounds like Duke, instead, wants to provide a safe and healthy space for the Rye Lane star to contribute to the work. The phrase, “come play” sweetly encapsulates Duke’s point of view.

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I love hearing that even after just meeting Jonsson for the first time at Comic-Con, he’s already keen on welcoming him into the Wakanda (and Marvel) family. Speaking of family, Jonsson’s fellow MCU members also warmly welcomed him as did fans, who applauded him when he was revealed to be joining the new movie. Check out the sweet reception he received: