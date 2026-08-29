That Time The Bodyguard’s Kevin Costner Ran Over To Dolly Parton And Got Held Down…. By Her Bodyguard

In the days since the tragic passing of Dolly Parton, many stories have resurfaced about her life and career. One of my favorites is a tale from the blue-collar musician/actress memoir about The Bodyguard’s Kevin Costner running up to her and being held down…by her own bodyguard. Truly, it's so delightful and funny; let's dive into the details.

Kevin Costner’s ‘90s classic The Bodyguard featured him playing a former Secret Service agent assigned to protect a singer from a crazed fan. The movie is memorable for his and Whitney Houston's performances, and its unforgettable musical moment involving Houston's rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” a timeless Parton classic the Grammy winner contributed to the romance thriller flick.

In Parton’s 2025 memoir Star of the Show: My Life on Stage (via People ), she detailed the shocking moment when her own bodyguard totally came through for her:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Here’s how much [my bodyguard] Bryan takes care of me. We were walking down a hallway when the door to one of the rooms opened. A guy with scruffy facial hair and blue jeans walked out, took one look at me, and rushed my way! [Bryan] jumped in his path, pushed him up against the wall, and held him there by his chest and his throat.

Talk about art imitating life. Considering what a musical legend Parton was, it’s a good thing that her bodyguard didn’t take any chances and came to her rescue.

Even though the Steel Magnolias actress was incredibly fortunate to have her bodyguard come through, there’s a little twist to the story. Parton revealed who exactly the fan was who approached her, and it was none other than The Bodyguard's leading man!

I started laughing. ‘Bryan, let him go! That’s Kevin Costner!’ Bryan relaxed, but he didn’t let Kevin off the hook. ‘You should know better,’ Bryan told him. ‘You’re the bodyguard.’ He was right, of course. Kevin had played a security guard for Whitney Houston’s character in the movie that featured her singing ‘I Will Always Love You,’ and here was my security guard pinning him against a wall, thinking he was a threat. You can’t make up that kind of thing!

Poor Kevin Costner. How ironic that the actor playing a bodyguard for a famous singer needed a bodyguard of his own in that moment. While we know Costner wasn't a random crazed fan, you can’t fault Parton’s bodyguard for doing his job, even if it was the Dances with Wolves star he pinned down.

There's no doubt that Kevin Costner had a high level of respect for Dolly Parton. Among the celebrity tributes following the “Jolene” singer’s passing , Costner, who also co-produced The Bodyguard, posted on his Instagram story about what a “miracle” she was and thanked her for trusting him with “I Will Always Love You.” As the hit song still gets listened to today , it’s clear her ballad will always live on for the performers who sing it and the audiences who continue to listen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyway, getting back to the bodyguard, it appeared to be quite a hilarious treat for Dolly Parton to see her bodyguard pin down an actor like Kevin Costner, who was famous for playing a bodyguard. Ultimately, though, even the man who played the ultimate protector needed saving himself when attempting to meet the chart-topping artist.