Blake Lively And The Cast Of The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Reunited, And Fans Are Understandably Freaking Out

Dig up some magical jeans and get your mailing labels ready, because The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is alive and well! All four actresses from the 2005 coming-of-age book adaptation and 2008 sequel -- Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn -- made a public appearance together, and obviously, the internet is not OK!

MTV and Comedy Central movie journalist and podcast host Josh Horowitz took to Instagram on Friday night to share the unexpected reunion. Check out The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars all together:

While the stars of the Sisterhood movies have reunited before , we typically learn about it through photos of their private hangouts. This time they came together for a public appearance in celebration of America Ferrera’s performance in the Barbie movie . Ferrera thanked her “sisterhood” for coming to support her. Here’s more from the reunion:

Blake Lively even came in a fitting hot pink dress in support of the film that has brought Ferrera into the awards conversation this year, even though she was recently snubbed by the Golden Globes . Amber Tamblyn wore a gorgeous light pink suit, whilst Alexis Bledel went more muted with her Barbiecore, wearing a magenta pencil skirt paired with a black blouse and heels. Check out how the internet reacted to the reunion on Twitter:

“This is a lot to take in. I need a minute.” -dianeb31

“These women together and individually have shaped my life.” - @lakimberlytz

“THIS IS SO IMPORTANT TO ME” - @cadlymack

“Trust me when I say that these four women could start their own brand of jeans and I would buy every pair.” - @kaydeepurry

“Sisterhood of the traveling pants 3 needs to happen!” - @estheween

“this is my Roman Empire” - @allisonlanza

Over the years, the group of talented actresses have not been shy about their continued admiration for one another and real-life friendship even though we didn’t see more Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies . Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively are particularly close, between social media birthday exchanges and Tamblyn once admitting she has had Lively’s breast milk before. Check out this photo of the four friends from 2016:

Back in 2016, Lively said the four of them are “such strong friends.” At that time, she even shared her interest in making a threequel if the story would explore the characters with their current ages in mind.

It’s kind of perfect that the stars of the dramedies would come together for Barbie considering Greta Gerwig’s movie not only comments on the importance of female relationships, but because America Ferrera literally says “You're supposed to be a part of the sisterhood” during her now iconic monologue late in the film. Of course, she’s got a real sisterhood beside her, and it’s adorable to see these four stars still supporting one another 15 years after their last Sisterhood movie together.