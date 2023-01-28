Blake Lively Debuts New Hair Color After Landing A Movie Role

Blake Lively has been on an acting hiatus as of late, especially with her and longtime partner and husband Ryan Reynolds getting ready to welcome their fourth child; she is currently rocking a baby bump in the meantime. But thankfully, Lively has been lining up a few exciting projects for herself on the horizon, including an upcoming book adaptation she may be teasing getting to work on as she revealed a new hair color.

Blake Lively is set to star in the movie version of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends With Us alongside Janes the Virgin’s Justin Baldoni, who will also direct the feature, per Deadline . On the heels of that exciting news, Lively took to her Instagram to debut a new hair color. Check it:

(Image credit: Blake Lively/Instagram)

It looks like Lively has dark auburn hair now rather than her signature blonde. On the social media post, the song “Lily (My One and Only)” by the Smashing Pumpkins played in the background. And as readers of It Ends With Us know, the book protagonist’s is named Lily Bloom, and she has red hair. Is it possible Lively is already getting to work on the new film?

Surely time will tell as to what exactly Blake Lively is teasing here. I’m certainly curious if she went to the hair salon and fully dyed her hair, or if this is a wig. Over the years, Blake Lively has certainly worn a few other hair colors, but she’s predominantly stuck with her blonde hair. Instances of Lively changing it up include in 2011, when she debuted a gorgeous strawberry blonde, and for the 2019 The Rhythm Section premiere, she went brunette.

It Ends With Us is about Lily, a businesswoman living in Boston who finds a blossoming romance in a neurosurgeon named Ryle. As she pursues this new relationship, her first love from back home in Maine suddenly reappears and challenges things between Lily and her new flame. I Am Not Okay With This writer Christy Hall is penning the adaptation and Colleen Hoover is going to consult on the film.

The novel has been immensely popular since its release in 2016, and is currently No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list, along with its sequel It Starts With Us. Hoover is such a prominent author right now that five of her books are in the top 25 Amazon bestsellers for books. Suffice to say that there will be a lot of eyes on Blake Lively’s upcoming role in It Ends With Us.