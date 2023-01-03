Blake Lively Posts Baby Bump Photo Alongside Personal Trainer, With An A+ Joke About Being Pregnant

Blake Lively is back at it again with the amazing and hilarious pregnancy photos. After announcing her fourth baby was on the way , the actress has been posting a photo here and there of her baby bump, and this time it included a side-by-side accompanied by an A+ pregnancy joke about her trainer.

The Gossip Girl star posted a side-by-side comparison of her with her trainer at the gym. In one photo there is no baby bump in sight, and in the other Lively is clearly very pregnant. The actress then added an A+ joke as the post’s caption, explaining that something wasn’t working with her workout program…

Check it out:

Obviously, she’s joking, also, she looks amazing. Along with Lively’s post, her trainer, Don Saladino -- who is known for training superhero stars like Ryan Reynolds, David Harbour and Sebastian Stan -- reposted the photo with the caption:

Come Train With Me, Results GUARANTEED 😉

I love that they’re both in on the joke, the reposting of Lively’s results only makes the situation funnier. What makes this even more hilarious, and more impressive honestly, is Lively that is about to give birth to baby number four, and she looks fantastic.

This isn’t the first time Lively has posted about her pregnancy in an iconic fashion. Following her subtle red carpet announcement, the actress posted cute baby bump photos with Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, and others while clapping back at the paparazzi who were trying to snap photos of her and her kids. On a lighter note, she’s also posted a meme-worthy Instagram story of a sandwich with the caption fitting the trend of “tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant.”

To add to her A+ humor around pregnancy she has also not lightened up when it comes to poking fun at her husband. In the timeline of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's relationship , the two have always made fun of each other, however, Lively hit a home run at the end of 2022. In honor of Reynold’s company Mint Mobile, a committed fan got a tattoo of his face, and Lively got her hubby good by claiming the tattoo was actually hers, despite her being very pregnant.

On top of training and goofing around on social media, Lively and Reynolds are parenting their three young girls, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, as well as running multiple companies. While Reynolds has been working with his companies Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile as well as helping run an English football team, Lively has her drink mixer company Betty Buzz.