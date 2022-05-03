Blake Lively Outshone Ryan Reynolds on the Met Gala Red Carpet With A Reversible Dress

The Met Gala is “fashion’s biggest night” and the perfect opportunity for celebrities to make that red carpet look good in their glam and fabulous nature. The apparel worn at this event can either be easy on the eyes or sometimes too puzzling to look at for long. Whether you show up wearing a practically naked dress or go full-on Batman , this event always has critics and onlookers talking. One of the best outfits of the night has to be Blake Lively, who outshone Ryan Reynolds wearing a reversible dress that makes her look like New York royalty.

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are still going strong together after ten years as they walk on that red carpet proud and in style. The Met posted on Instagram a photo of Blake Lively wearing an Atelier Versace gown with a reversible train next to her husband in his white-tie best.

A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) A photo posted by on

At first, we see her detailed gown looking like a dazzling New York skyscraper with copper overtones flowing down the Metropolitan steps. You can get a closer look at that look below,

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor)

Then, we see a surprise twist of the reversible train becoming aqua as it cascades down to her. She accessorized the look with matching gloves, bejeweled earrings, and a tiara. The reveal can be seen in this image:

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor)

The Gossip Girl actress has always been a classy lady in terms of style and roles like when she was in the ageless romantic drama The Age of Adaline . According to People , Blake Lively honored the “Gilded Glamour” of New York during the period of 1870 to 1890. She wanted her color choices to represent the aging that copper tones undergo over time. Lively told reporters on the red carpet that she looked towards New York City architecture and its classic buildings. Her gown is filled with New York City references with the draping representing the Statue of Liberty with her seven-tiered crown to match. The aqua blue represented the seven seas and continents, illustrating “freedom” and “welcomeness.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are just one of those couples that you cannot help but smile when you see together. They are #couplegoals thick and thin with every entrance they make together. During their tenth Valentine’s Day together as a married couple, she posted a photo of her and Reynolds captioned “find me a better friend.” Just like the song says “Luckily I’m in love with my best friend,” this is the key secret to how Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ marriage has lasted for so long. For those seeking romance in 2022, keep that piece of knowledge in mind.