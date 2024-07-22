Bob Odenkirk's Nobody 2 Just Landed A Surprising Choice For Its Villain, And I Can't Wait To See How Brutal These Brawls Get

Having already been a comedic talent for several decades, and then making a big splash in the dramatic realm through Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, among other projects, Bob Odenkirk made his action genre debut in 2021 with Nobody, which may end up being considered one of the best action movies in the coming years. Now Odenkirk is gearing up to reprise retired assassin Hutch Mansell, and the latest thing we know about Nobody 2 is who will play the villain. Although it’s a surprising choice, I’m still eager to see how brutal the brawls between these two characters get, assuming they come to blows.

Just one month after it was confirmed that Nobody 2 was moving forward, it’s been announced that Sharon Stone has boarded the sequel. Although no official plot details have been revealed yet by Universal Pictures and 87North, THR has heard that Stone has been tapped to play the main antagonist. This news follows five months after the release of What About Love, the 2024 movie that Stone starred in with Andy Garcia and Iain Glen.

From Total Recall and Basic Instinct to Casino and Antz, Stone has formed an impressive filmography over her nearly 50-year-long acting career. In recent years though, she’s focused more on TV work, with those credits including Mosaic, Ratched and The Flight Attendant. As already mentioned, it remains to be seen if Stone’s Nobody 2 character will actually fight Bob Odenkirk’s Hutch or if she’ll be a villain directing her goons to kill him, though I certainly hope it’s the former. I’m already on board for seeing this sequel, but seeing those two actors go mano a mano would only increase my interest.

While Odenkirk and Stone are the only actors attached to Nobody 2 so far, there’s also behind-the-scenes talent to keep track of on the sequel. The Night Comes for Us’ Timo Tjahjanto will direct the feature off a script written by Nobody writer Derek Kolstad, Odenkirk, Jack Ryan’s Aaron Rabin and Kate’s Umair Aleem. Odenkirk is also producing Nobody 2 with Marc Provissiero through their Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment banner, and the other producers include Kelly McCormick and David Leitch from 87North, and Braden Aftergood from Eighty Two Films.

Nobody 2 is set to be released August 15 on the 2025 movies schedule, the same day that Ryan Reynolds’ Animal Friends will arrive. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more news on how the sequel is coming along. Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, Nobody cannot be streamed, though it can be purchased/rented on digital platforms. If you’re looking for newer Sharon Stone content to watch, her appearances in The Flight Attendant can be accessed with a Max subscription.