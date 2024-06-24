Bob Odenkirk's Nobody 2 Has Finally Taken A Huge Step Forward, Why This Is A Welcome Surprise

While it may still be too soon to declare Nobody to be one of the best action movies of all time, there’s no question that Bob Odenkirk’s entry into this genre earned a lot of positive reception, ranking at 84% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and boasting a 94% Audience Score. Since its release in 2021, there’s been talk about making a sequel, but now there’s been substantial progress on the project. Word’s come in about Nobody 2 finally taking a huge step forward, which is a welcome surprise after so much uncertainty about if it would actually happen.

First off, as one would hope for another Nobody movie, Bob Odenkirk has reportedly signed on to reprise Hutch Mansell, a.k.a. the titular protagonist, in Nobody 2. Additionally, Deadline has shared that The Night Comes for Us’ Timo Tjahjanto has been tapped to direct the sequel coming from Universal Pictures and 87North from a script penned by Nobody writer Derek Kolstad, Odenkirk, Jack Ryan’s Aaron Rabin and Kate’s Umair Aleem. Odenkirk will also produce Nobody 2 alongside Marc Provissiero through Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and the project’s other producers include Kelly McCormick and David Leitch through 87North and Braden Aftergood through Eighty Two Films.

As if all that wasn’t a big enough deal, Universal has also slated Nobody 2 to come out on August 15 on the 2025 movies schedule. The only other movie set for that date so far is Ryan Reynolds’ Animal Friends, though the weekend beforehand will bring The Bad Guys 2, Vicious and an untitled “event film” from Paul Thomas Anderson. Nobody was released on March 26, 2021, so it’ll be interesting to see how its successor does as a late summer release.

Following his turn into dramatic territory by playing Saul Goodman in the AMC shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk got to play around in action territory with Nobody, which followed Hutch Mansell as a seemingly ordinary suburban husband and father who was once a government assassin. After two thieves break into the family’s home one night, Hutch breaks out his old skills to retrieve his daughter’s bracelet that he believes they took (they didn’t), which then leads to him getting into conflict with a Russian crime lord. Odenkirk’s costars included Connie Nielsen, Aleksei Serebryakov, RZA, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon and Christopher Lloyd, among others.

Although Odenkirk is the only actor attached to Nobody 2 so far, assuming the sequel doesn’t see him venturing into another part of the world on his own, it stands to reason that some familiar faces from the first movie will be back. Namely, we’ll likely see Hutch’s wife (Nielsen), son and daughter back, and I’m also hoping that his brother (RZA) and father (Lloyd) are thrown back into the mix since they share his unique set of skills. For now, there are no plot details to mull over, and it’s also unclear when production will start.

Regardless, it’s good to hear that Nobody 2 is now on the way rather than a hypothetical prospect, and we’ll pass along any other major news about the sequel that comes in. If you’re now in the mood to stream Nobody, all you need is an Amazon Prime Video subscription.