Bodies Bodies Bodies: Release Date And Other Things We Know About The A24 Movie

I don’t know if you know this, but I really like horror movies . I pretty much talk about them all the time. I’ve seen some of the most classic horror films you could think of, as well as some of the newest ones, such as Ethan Hawke’s new one, The Black Phone . I just love ‘em. But you know what really butters my biscuits? Horror comedy - and that’s where Bodies Bodies Bodies comes into play.

As part of the 2022 movie releases , Bodies Bodies Bodies is the latest A24 horror film that’s going to drop in theaters, aiming to not only make you scream but make you laugh, as well. A24 has made some excellent horror movies in the last few years, including Hereditary and Midsommar, and now, Bodies Bodies Bodies is hopping right onto that train.

But, when is the latest film going to come out? And who is going to star? Here are some quick things we know about Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Bodies Bodies Bodies Will Release On August 5th, 2022

Thankfully, you won’t need to wait long for Bodies Bodies Bodies to come out, as it’s been confirmed that the movie will release on August 5th, 2022. The summer is only just beginning as of writing this, and I’m sure we’re only going to get more news as the movie comes closer.

Halina Reijn Is Directing Bodies Bodies Bodies

According to the official page for the movie on the A24 website , Bodies Bodies Bodies was directed by Halina Reijn. The acclaimed Dutch actress is primarily known for her acting skills in many movies and TV shows from her home country, but she’s also gotten into directing in the last few years.

Her first directing credit was on the Dutch dramatic film, Instinct, and after that, she worked on a short film called For the Birds. Having her step into a horror-comedy genre is going to be fun, and since this will be her first English film that she has directed, it’ll be a great stepping stone to direct more movies like this.

The A24 Film Will Be A Slasher/Murder Mystery - Mixed With Comedy

As I said before, there have been so many horror movies that A24 has produced , and most of the time, they tend to lean a little more towards the horror aspect - meaning we see a whole lot of blood, guts, and so much more. And, while it seems that Bodies Bodies Bodies will also be going that route, this film is described as more of a horror/comedy, according to Variety .

The movie mainly focuses on a young woman, Sophia, who just got out of rehab, and in order to celebrate, she invites her friends over to meet her new girlfriend. With any party comes the idea of playing games, and this group of friends plays one called “murder-in-the-dark.”

However, the night takes a turn when someone actually ends up being murdered, so now, they have to figure out whodunit without being the next victim.

I always love myself a good murder mystery - I was a huge fan of Knives Out for that reason. But to have that mixed in with horror will be so much fun, because sometimes, we need some good scary moments that will make us laugh but also make us scream.

Considering A24 is always very serious with a lot of their horror movies, from Midsommar to even an earlier 2022 entry, the gory X, it’ll be fun to see this popular film studio step into the popular horror comedy genre.

The director actually gave a brief description of the movie, saying it’s like “Mean Girls meets Lord of the Flies,” according to Entertainment Weekly , so sign me the heck up.

Amandla Stenberg, Pete Davidson, And More Will Star In Bodies Bodies Bodies

Keep your eye out for stars in this one, because Bodies Bodies Bodies is going to be filled to the brim with them.

Headlining this cast is Amandla Stenberg as Sophie, who has most certainly made a name for herself in the last several years. While she gained fame for portraying Rue in The Hunger Games franchise , Stenberg has only continued to grow in popularity, starring in films such as Everything, Everything, The Hate U Give, The Darkest Minds, Dear Evan Hansen, and more.

She’s also set to star in an upcoming Star Wars series, called The Acolyte , so Bodies Bodies Bodies will only add onto her impressive resume.

Starring opposite as Sophie’s girlfriend, Bee, is Maria Bakalova. Gaining fame for her incredible performance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm , this young actress has continued to book roles for herself, including a part in the Netflix film, The Bubble, as well as scoring a role in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 .

Maria Bakalova actually spoke about her upcoming performance in Bodies Bodies Bodies with Collider , saying originally she was scared to do a horror film, but was so happy that the new A24 movie ended up being both funny and scary:

I was scared to be a part of a horror movie because I’m scared of horror, but A24 horror movies are something different. Plus, I think at the end, Bodies Bodies Bodies feels more like an R-rated comedy because everybody brought their funniness in a way. The whole cast was incredible. These are all people I’m dying to work with over and over and over again. Amandla Stenberg, Myha'la Herrold, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, they were just so incredible, and it’s been beyond exciting so I’m counting the minutes, the hours for the movie to be out and seen and heard about because it’s cool. It’s fresh, it’s unique, it’s funny.

Another big name who has been heavily featured with the film is Pete Davidson, who just recently left Saturday Night Live in 2022. While Davidson has starred in movies before, such as The King of Staten Island, and had minor roles in other films, this will be his first major appearance after his exit from the popular sketch show, so it’ll be exciting to see where his career will take him from here - maybe more horror movies, who knows?

Other stars who will be appearing in the film include Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, and Lee Pace, according to the movie’s page on the A24 website.

Sarah DeLappe Wrote The Script For Bodies Bodies Bodies

According to Variety, Sarah DeLappe penned the script for Bodies Bodies Bodies. While the story originally was formed as a spec script by Kristen Ropueniana - who wrote the 2017 New Yorker short story, Cat Person - the actual screenplay for the film was developed and written by DeLappe.

Watch The Bodies Bodies Bodies Trailer

If you haven’t seen the trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies yet, be sure to check it out down below before heading to the theaters in August to see it!

I am certainly so excited for this upcoming movie, and I’m sure after reading this, you’re just as thrilled about it, too. Can the summer go by any quicker? I want the horror movie season to start up with Bodies Bodies Bodies.