Borat 2 Breakout Is Heading To The Marvel Cinematic Universe In What's Being Called A Key Role

In late 2020, Maria Bakalova captured the world’s attention when she starred in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm as Tutar Sagdiyev, the daughter to Sacha Baron Cohen’s title character. Bakalova’s performance in the mockumentary earned her accolades like Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations, and perhaps more importantly, launched her Hollywood career. Today it’s been announced that Bakalova will now be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in what’s being called as a key role.

Maria Bakalova will be diving into the cosmic corners of the MCU by appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which James Gunn, the threequel’s writer/director, confirmed on social media. Here’s what the Marvel filmmaker had to say about Bakalova being part of Vol. 3’s cast:

Yes yes yes, okay, I guess I should be surprised it took you guys this long to get this one. @MariaBakalova96 is incredible. #gotgvol3 https://t.co/4lPsmut3q7June 6, 2022 See more

Deadline shared the Maria Bakalova will have an integral role to play in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but did not share any details about her character in its report. The outlet also clarified that Bakalova is not the “unannounced actor” that James Gunn previously teased will appear, but he’s made it clear that he was impressed with what the actress brought to the table. News of Bakalova’s casting comes a month after Vol. 3 finished filming, with principal photography having started back in early November 2021.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is unquestionably Maria Bakalova’s biggest movie yet, and it follows her time performing with folks like Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Kate McKinnon and David Duchovny in Judd Apatow’s The Bubble, which premiered on Netflix in April. However, Vol. 3 will not be Bakalova’s next film appearance, as she’s starring alongside Pete Davidson and Amandla Stenberg in the A24 flick Bodies Bodies Bodies, which premiered at SXSW in March and will be released to the public on August 5. Additionally, Bakalova is both acting in and producing The Honeymoon.

Maria Bakalova is the fourth prominent newcomer to be added to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Last week, James Gunn confirmed last week that The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior will appear in a small role, and we’ve known for months that Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock and Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji will play an unidentified character he’s described as “powerful” and “extremely complex.” These actors are joining familiar faces Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn and Sylvester Stallone, but we still haven’t been clued in on any specific Vol. 3 story details.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out on May 5, 2023, and is among the many upcoming Marvel movies that are slotted for release. CinemaBlend will keep passing along updates on this project and other MCU stories on the way.