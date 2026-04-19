The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Takes Its Box Office Dominance Global, But What Does That Mean For New Releases?

It was no surprise that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie maintained its stronghold on the box office this weekend, bringing in another $35 million in its third weekend in theaters. However, that doesn’t mean the milestones have stopped coming, as the video game adaptation sequel has officially become the biggest movie of the year worldwide. Mario, Luigi and the gang triple-jumped their way to global earnings totaling $747.5 million, surpassing the Chinese sports flick Pegasus 3’s $641.1 million.

Meanwhile, Project Hail Mary remains stellar after a month in theaters, and Lee Cronin’s The Mummy got a nice international boost but settled for a third-place opening in the U.S. and Canada. Check out the Top 10 chart below.

Weekend Box Office: April 17-19, 2026

LW = last week’s chart position; THTRS = number of screens; * denotes new release

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Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LW THTRS Header Cell - Column 5 1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie $35,000,000 $355,247,000 1 4,170 Row 0 - Cell 5 2. Project Hail Mary $20,457,000 $285,094,000 2 3,820 Row 1 - Cell 5 3. Lee Cronin's The Mummy* $13,515,000 $13,515,000 N/A 3,304 Row 2 - Cell 5 4. The Drama $4,842,020 $39,656439 3 2,629 Row 3 - Cell 5 5. You, Me & Tuscany $3,800,000 $14,371,000 4 3,157 Row 4 - Cell 5 6. Hoppers $2,900,000 $161,164,918 5 2,475 Row 5 - Cell 5 7. Normal* $2,650,000 $2,650,000 N/A 2,060 Row 6 - Cell 5 8. Exit 8 $669,375 $2,823,315 8 510 Row 7 - Cell 5 9. The Christophers $596,000 $702,390 20 364 Row 8 - Cell 5 10. Reminders of Him $450,000 $48,217,000 10 786 Row 9 - Cell 5

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Continues To Trail Its Predecessor

No new release on the 2026 movie schedule was strong enough to dethrone our favorite Italian plumbers this week, as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continued its domination of the box office. It now has a commanding lead over the rest of the year’s global releases, according to Box Office Mojo, with $392.2 million of its $747.5 million total coming from international markets.

We’ve been tracking the week-by-week comparisons with its 2023 predecessor, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and, unsurprisingly, the sequel failed for the third week in a row to rake in as much cash as its predecessor domestically. The breakdown is as follows (per The Numbers):

Swipe to scroll horizontally Movie Weekend 1 Weekend 2 Weekend 3 Total The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) $146.4 million $92.3 million $58.2 million $434.3 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026) $131.7 million $69 million $35 million $355.2 million

The 2026 sequel may not be seeing numbers as high as the 2023 blockbuster, but its success is nothing to sneeze at, particularly since The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary have combined forces to put the movie industry on track to surpass $9 billion in domestic ticket sales for the first time in nearly a decade.

That dynamic duo gives the box office a strong start with some big projects coming down the line, including upcoming Marvel movies like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday; a new Star Wars flick, The Mandalorian & Grogu; Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey; Dune: Part Three; and more.

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(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Settles For Third

The latest of the Universal Monster remakes performed as expected with its $13.5 million opener. While this movie isn’t seeing quite as much bank as Cronin’s previous directorial effort (Evil Dead Rise opened with $23.5 million, coincidentally premiering against The Super Mario Bros. Movie in its third weekend), it saw a nice international boost.

Totaling $34 million worldwide, The Mummy is already on its way to making back its reported $22 million budget (which is calculated without marketing and distribution costs). I’m interested to see how its second weekend goes and what kind of longevity the horror flick has, particularly with its mixed reviews.

The biggest complaint about Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is that it’s not really a mummy movie, which harkens back to last year’s Wolf Man interpretation, which — as we said in CinemaBlend’s review of Wolf Man — wasn’t really a werewolf movie. That flick finished its theatrical run with $34.1 million globally, with a similarly small budget, so The Mummy has already beat that.

(Image credit: Giulia Parmigiani/Universal Pictures)

Week 2 News: Faces Of Death Shows No Signs Of Life, And You, Me & Tuscany Is Barely Hanging On

After a disappointing debut in fourth place, You, Me & Tuscany fell another spot to No. 5 this week, dropping 51% weekend over weekend. It’s disheartening news for the rom-com — and for the genre in general — particularly since it has a 93% score from Rotten Tomatoes’ audience. How is word-of-mouth advertising not working here? Are moviegoers too good for Regé-Jean Page’s bare chest?

At least Halle Bailey’s movie didn’t drop off as much as Faces of Death. The meta remake premiered at No. 7 last week but dropped out of the Top 10 altogether after losing 82% of its weekend-to-weekend audience. It brought in just $300,000 domestically from Friday to Sunday for just under $2.5 million over 10 days. I don’t see it making back its reported $7.4 million budget.

The Drama continues a relatively strong run, with another $4.8 million contributing to its worldwide earnings of $81.8 million after three weekends.

I’m looking forward to seeing how next week shakes out, especially with the upcoming wide release of Mother Mary, which earned $168,000 from just five theaters this weekend. Reviews for Anne Hathaway’s psychosexual pop thriller have me excited for it and, hey, speaking of (the king of) pop and “Thriller,” next week will also see the release of Michael, the upcoming musical biopic about Michael Jackson. Stay tuned to see where the new releases fall.