‘This Is Insane!’: Brad Bird Talks Shooting The Burj Khalifa Scene With Tom Cruise, And I’m Stressed

While Ethan Hunt’s time leading the Mission: Impossible movie series is probably over, I’m never getting over all the behind-the-scenes stories about the franchise. Tom Cruise has a reputation of being fearless in those movies. And Ghost Protocol director Brad Bird just shared one nerve-wracking story about the making of the 2011 fan-favorite.

Brad Bird (who also helmed The Iron Giant, The Incredibles and Ratatouille) had his own panel at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H on Thursday night. During the sprawling conversation about his career that CinemaBlend was in attendance for, here’s what he recalled about making Ghost Protocol with Tom Cruise:

We were prepping [Ghost Protocol], and he was practicing being on the building with this climbing expert who was out there. And we were just kinda hanging around and talking while he's out there. And suddenly, I hear, ‘Woo!’ And, I see him go outside the window swinging past. And then I hear a crash, and I'm like, ‘Ahhh, he's dead! The star is dead!’ And then, I hear him laughing like ‘I screwed that one up, you know?’

It’s incredibly nail-biting to watch Tom Cruise accomplish the stunts he’s done on the Mission: Impossible movies alone. But I never thought of how that might feel from a director’s point of view. As Bird communicated, being in proximity with Cruise while shooting Ghost Protocol was not for the faint of heart. Here’s what he had to say about filming the famous Burj Khalifa scene: