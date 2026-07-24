Rings Of Power's Season 3 Footage Made Me Realize 2 Characters Need An 'Uneasy Alliance'

After years of waiting, we finally got a teaser for the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and it was filled with lots of characters and stories I’ve been waiting to see. However, it also inspired something within me, as I realized I want two characters who will surely play a big part in this fight against Sauron to form an “uneasy alliance” when the series returns on the 2026 TV schedule .

As you can see above, this trailer shows us Sauron forging “one ring to rule them all” and his armies going after Galadriel and many other important characters. We also get a good look at Gandalf (who found his name at the end of Season 2 ) and our first look at Galadriel’s love, Celeborn (who is played by Stranger Things’ Jamie Campbell Bower). Overall, it’s epic, and it’s inspiring a whole lot of theories and questions.

It’s also made me realize a dream I have: I’m desperate to see Galadriel and Gandalf work together. And I really hope it happens when Rings of Power premieres.

Up to this point in Rings of Power, we’ve seen Daniel Weyman’s Gandalf interact with Nori and the other Harfoots. Last season, he also shared some moments with Tom Bombadil . However, he has not spent time with any of the elves, dwarves or men in the series. I feel like that could all change in Season 3.

In the trailer, we see him having a conversation with The Dark Wizard: