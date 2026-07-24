I Think The Ultimatum’s Finale Was A Slog, But One Boss Move From Nick Lachey Saved The Reunion

Spoiler alert! This story reveals the results of The Ultimatum Season 4, including the finale and reunion, which can now be streamed with a Netflix subscription.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 4 has wrapped, and as far as partner-swapping Netflix reality shows go, I found it quite underwhelming. Nobody fully bought into the trial marriage portion of the experience, and several cast members were problematic or obnoxious to the point that they were hard to root for. The season finale hit the 2026 TV schedule this week and was severely lacking drama with its way-too-predictable ending. Thankfully, Nick Lachey came through in the reunion with a move that saved it for me.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Was Obvious That Every Season 4 Couple Would Get Engaged

With no cast member catching feelings for anyone else on The Ultimatum Season 4, it was pretty clear that all four original couples were going to get engaged at the end — regardless of whether or not that was a healthy choice. Blake Robertson proposed to Hayley Hendrich despite their continued fights throughout their trial marriage, as did Killian Grondin and Ashley Wilson, who never stopped talking during their weeks apart.