Pixar Made Cutting Jobs Look Adorable With Mrs. Incredible Letterhead

Disney laid off a lot of employees this week, with Pixar being a highly affected division. It turns out, the studio reportedly informed the state it was cutting people with a document that featured shockingly adorable letterhead. And yes, adorable is the right word too, because Pixar’s letterhead features Mrs. Incredible on it.

It was reported that Pixar informed the state that it was cutting 108 Bay Area jobs on Mrs. Incredible letterhead by SF Gate’s Matthew Brown. In a post on X, it was explained how many employees were laid off, and there was a screenshot of said letterhead; take a look:

Pixar used Mrs. Incredible letterhead to tell the state they were axing 108 Bay Area jobs pic.twitter.com/2lpEts30FQJuly 23, 2026

Considering the serious matter at hand, the adorable letterhead was a bit shocking to see. However, I also assume the company’s regular letterhead features Mrs. Incredible or other characters from the best Pixar movies . Personally, I’m a bit surprised it’s not the classic lamp.

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Plus, considering the plot of The Incredibles (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription ), I can't deny that I was a bit surprised by the character featured at the top of this document. I mean, in the first movie, Mr. Incredible literally loses his day job as he’s getting back into being a superhero.

Overall, the letterhead is fun without considering what is written below it. However, all things considered, I’d assume it doesn’t make the news easier to hear. While this kind of letterhead does feel on-brand for Pixar's day-to-day use, seeing a beloved character on a document reportedly about layoffs hits different.