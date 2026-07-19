How Does Christopher Nolan Contact Actors Without A Phone Or Email? We Finally Have An Answer

Christopher Nolan is easily one of the greatest filmmakers of our time and, in a way, he’s also one of the most eclectic. The Oscar-winning writer/director is known for having a no-phone policy on set for his cast and crew members. Additionally, Nolan himself doesn’t have a cellphone or email, leading to questions about how he contacts actors for new projects. I’m one of the many who has wondered about this and, thankfully, we now have an answer, thanks to one of Nolan’s collaborators.

Matt Damon has worked with Nolan on three films – Interstellar, Oppenheimer and most recently the 2026 movie release The Odyssey. The leading man – who plays Odysseus in the fantasy epic – recently recalled how he learned Nolan wanted him in the movie. As Damon explains to People, the Dark Knight helmer obviously has a bit of help when it comes to reaching out to stars, considering the lack of tech he uses. Unsurprisingly, one of his closest (and most crucial) collaborators manages to fill the gap for him:

[Emma Thomas] had texted me, ‘Are you around for a call today?’ Because Chris famously doesn’t have a phone. [She] always gives you a heads-up if he’s going to call. And then you get a phone call from a nondescript number, because he’s just picking up a line at Universal Studios.

Aside from being Nolan’s longtime producing partner, Emma Thomas is also his wife of 29 years. Considering Thomas’ professional position, her being the first point of contact honestly makes sense regardless of her husband having a phone and email or not. It sounds like the studio Nolan is working with – Universal in this case – also serves as the place from where he’ll phone an actor. It’s been (rightfully) said that filmmaking is a collaboration and, in Nolan’s case, that’s definitely true when it comes to reaching out to actors.

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It may be hard to get a hold of Nolan, given his lack of electronic communication methods but, when he does come calling, it’s certainly a big moment. Damon may have worked with Nolan before getting his Odyssey call, but he was still surprised when the director reached out to say he was working on something else:

He called and we chatted for 10 or 15 minutes. It was only six months after Oppenheimer had gone through the Oscars and all of that…. So I just thought we were catching up, which we did. And then he blurted out, ‘Yeah, I’m thinking of going back to work.’ And I went, ‘Wait, already?’

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And, of course, Damon eventually found himself back on set with Nolan and leading a production that’s massive in scale. The experience wasn’t easy, of course, as Damon even talked about being “wet” and “cold” for good portions of the shot. Nevertheless, the Good Will Hunting star also said he relished the opportunity to make such a grand film in a practical way. And, all the while, phones still weren’t allowed on set as fellow cast member Tom Holland previously confirmed.

What should be known, though, is that Christopher Nolan doesn’t impose that no-phone rule on his sets so that actors simply fall in line with his own habits. It seems he simply wants a focused team and, having seen the critically acclaimed The Odyssey myself, I’d say everyone was locked in. I’m not sure if Nolan himself will ever join the fray and get a phone or email address. But, as long as he can communicate with others as needed (whether personally or professionally), I’m here for him sticking to his no-tech ideology.

Check out The Odyssey, which is now playing in theaters nationwide.