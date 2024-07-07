Brad Pitt’s F1 Trailer Teases Wild Racing Scenes, But It’s Honestly Giving Me Top Gun: Maverick Vibes In The Best Ways

Brad Pitt has starred in some very impressive films over the course of his illustrious career. From Fight Club and Ocean’s Eleven to Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Ad Astra, he’s tried a plethora of undertakings from a creative standpoint. Now, it would seem that he’s taking on his biggest movie-making challenge yet. Pitt teamed up with Joseph Kosinski for a new Apple TV+/Warner Bros. movie called F1, which is centered around the world of Formula 1 racing. The first trailer for the flick just arrived and, unsurprisingly, it hints at plenty of high-octane racing sequences. I’m liking what I’m seeing so far, and what’s really getting me is that the film is giving off all the Top Gun: Maverick vibes.

OK, so that latter point should be obvious, given that Joseph Kosinski is the man who directed the Top Gun sequel. However, I only expected to get hints and flashes of that box office hit in this new racing movie. Based on the footage that’s been released, the film’s entire aesthetic and manner of hyping up viewers for what’s to come really aligns with the style of the Top Gun sequel. Set to Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” this trailer will do just that and more.

Why Is The F1 Trailer Giving Me The Same Feelings I Had When Watching Top Gun: Maverick?

The first major element that really stands out to me is the practicality of the filmmaking. What was so amazing about Joseph Kosinski’s 2022 legacy sequel is that he and his collaborators went all in on making the stunts feel as real as possible. That included actually having the cast in the cockpits of fighter jets and making it appear that they were flying them. This footage for F1 shows Brad Pitt suited up and in the driver’s seat, and the camera gets up close and personal as it did with Tom Cruise in his own movie. The main reason Cruise wanted to make the movie was so that he could do away with as much CGI as possible. Not only was he successful in that endeavor, but he managed to deliver a stellar cinematic experience in the process.

One would think that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alum wanted to go practical for his Formula One racing movie as well. At least, that’s the impression one gets from the racing scenes in the trailer. While we’re dealing with different kinds of vehicles here, I’d say that the sequences are comparable to the aircraft scenes in Maverick, from a realism standpoint. That’s exciting enough but, when you remember the fact that this new movie was also shot with IMAX cameras, that makes it even more of a draw.

But, spectacle aside, the actual narrative seems to have echoes of Top Gun as well. Brad Pitt, who got in hot water with racing fans in 2022 for a perceived slight, plays veteran racer Sonny Hayes – who seems to like going against the grain. That’s also the case when it comes to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Additionally, Hayes forms a relationship of sorts with younger driver Joshua Pearce, who might have shadows of Miles Teller’s Rooster. That young pilot, of course, had a surrogate father figure in Maverick. On the whole, it would seem that one of the core aspects of the upcoming movie will be the relationship between these two racers. And I’m good with that.

What Is F1 About And Who Else Stars In It?

F1 tells the story of Sonny Hayes, who – after finding success in the ‘90s was forced to retire from racing after a bad accident. However, he’s eventually lured back to the world of racing by his friend, a Formula One team owner, who convinces him to mentor young Joshua Pearce. In addition to Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the film stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem. Also, real-life racers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will also appear in the film, which has Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger attached as its sole scribe. And veteran producer Jerry Bruckheimer is on board as well.

I was already looking forward to this movie but, after seeing this first trailer, I’m ecstatic. Hopefully, the finished production manages to live up to the awesomeness of this first tease. But, given that Brad Pitt, Joseph Kosinski and so many other talented creatives are attached, there’s reason to be hopeful that this flick will be a first-place winner (with critics and moviegoers).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

F1 is set to hit theaters on June 27 as part of the 2025 movie schedule, and it'll surely be available for Apple TV+ subscribers at some point. In the meantime, anyone who wants to relive the magic of Top Gun: Maverick can do so by streaming the movie with a Paramount+ subscription.