George Clooney Confirmed There's A Script For Ocean's 14, And I Have Questions About Brad Pitt Finding A Character Being Killed Off Funny

Right now, there are two paths presented before the future of Ocean’s franchise: the 1960s-set prequel reteaming Barbie duo Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and Ocean’s 14, i.e. the first direct follow-up to 2007’s Ocean’s Thirteen. While both these paths could easily be ventured down, naturally there’d be a lot of folks interested in the latter project, especially now that George Clooney has confirmed there is an Ocean’s 14 script. That said, I do have questions about Brad Pitt’s reaction to a statement Clooney made about a character in this project being killed off.

Clooney and Pitt were side by side doing press at the world premiere for their new movie Wolfs, which, rather than getting a splashy theatrical release, will be streamable with an Apple TV+ subscription starting September 27. The duo was asked by E! News if they were “getting the band back together,” and Clooney shared that they “have a good script, and everybody’s ready and ready to do it.” Pitt initially seemed surprised by this news, but then remembered that he’d already read the Ocean’s 14 script, leading Clooney to say:

Remember, you actually liked it… ‘Cause we kill someone that you think is funny.

This comment follows several weeks after it was rumored that not only were George Clooney and Brad Pitt gearing up to do Ocean 14, but director Edward Berger is being courted to helm the project. While we’ll have to wait and see whether or not that hire pans out, at least we can take comfort knowing that a script is ready. Now the ball’s in Warner Bros. Picture’s court to greenlight the project, and I imagine the chances of that happening are pretty high, though it’s also possible the studio may want to prioritize that Ocean’s prequel first.

But let’s circle back to George Clooney casually mentioning that a character being killed off in Ocean’s 14 was hilarious to Brad Pitt. What exactly are we talking about here? Is this some minor character being offed that’s played off for laughs during the story? Or does one of the heist team’s members actually die in a humorous way? My money’s on the former for now since even though there are a lot of lighthearted moments in the Ocean’s movies, I can’t envision one of the main characters dying being handled with a funny hand. Regardless, now I have a little more vested interest in seeing Ocean’s 14 realized, as I want to know who Clooney are Pitt are thinking about.

Of course, even if Ocean’s 14 does move forward, we will be lacking a few faces from the original three movies, as Bernie Mac passed away in 2008, and Carl Reiner followed in 2020. George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s other costars from back in the day included Don Cheadle, Elliott Gould, Casey Affleck and Matt Damon, with the latter saying in August that he “hadn’t heard much” about where things stood with Ocean’s 14. Ideally this project will bring back as many veterans from the previous trilogy as possible, but I also look forward to seeing which new people are added to the team.

If you have a Live TV add-on with your Hulu subscription, you can stream the Ocean’s trilogy now. Otherwise, keep checking back with us on updates concerning Ocean’s 14, and read over our 2024 movies schedule to learn what theatrical entertainment awaits for the rest of the year.