The Funny Time Brad Pitt Didn’t Believe Leonardo DiCaprio Was Pointing Out His Real Parents In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Scene

Sometimes you have to see it to believe it, and sometimes, if you’re Brad Pitt, seeing it still doesn’t compute. That’s what happened when Leonard DiCaprio’s dad and stepmom came to visit him on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor recalled the humorous incident involving Pitt mistakenly thinking his parents were extras in the original film way back before the Cliff Booth sequel came together. Yes, really.

The mix-up occurred when the two were driving around the set and took a corner at Musso & Frank’s on Hollywood Boulevard, when they spotted his parents on the sidewalk. In a video interview with Time, DiCaprio fondly remembered his dad’s set visit for the excellent Tarantino movie when he told Pitt:

And I remember that moment. We were turning a corner out of Musso and Frank’s onto Hollywood Boulevard, and I said to Brad Pitt, ‘That’s my dad, and that’s my stepmom there. And he goes, ‘Yeah, right.’ ‘No, that’s them.’

DiCaprio explained how his father grew up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, where he was part of the hippie counterculture, while his stepmother is a sikh. During his youth, his dad hung out with the 1970s underground art movement in Los Angeles. He shared how he told Pitt that that was his dad and stepmom, even gesturing to them. The actor laughed about how his parents’ appearances were perfect for the film.

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Except DiCaprio’s co-star thought he was messing with him, and even told him, “Yeah, right.” The actor calls the moment amazing and describes it as one he’ll never forget. It’s an endearing story that fans will definitely remember. He recalls telling Pitt:

I know they look like extras in this movie, but that’s really them. That’s how they dress every day.

This is not the first time Leonardo DiCaprio has shared behind-the-scenes stories about the acclaimed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor has previously shared about improvising fan-favorite moments, such as the improvised trailer freak-out scene. This story was also shared by Quentin Tarantino, who was hesitant about the idea, though he later admitted that it actually worked. Further proof that DiCaprio’s coworkers should believe what he says.

Despite the fondness that the actor speaks of the role, he will not be returning to the role for the already-wrapped Once Upon A Time in Hollywood sequel. The actor previously confirmed he will not be returning.

The film is titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth and follows Brad Pitt’s character, with David Fincher directing instead of Quentin Tarantino. It will also be heading directly to Netflix. It takes place eight years after the events of OUAIH and has new actors joining Pitt for this fresh adventure. However, fans can rest assured that some favorites will be returning, such as Justified star Timothy Olyphant as James Stacy.

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As for fans of DiCaprio, they don’t have to worry. While the actor doesn’t have a 2026 movie release, he is currently filming a Martin Scorsese film called What Happens at Night with co-star Jennifer Lawrence. A release date has not been given for the DiCaprio-Lawrence movie, but I’m stoked to hear whether or not he brought his parents to set again!