I’m Cringing Over Margot Robbie’s Story About Screening The Wolf Of Wall Street For Her Family: ‘I’m Fully Naked’

It goes without saying Margot Robbie is a bonafide star, having starred in and produced one of 2023's biggest movies, Barbie, and she most recently headlined Wuthering Heights. Of course, fans shouldn't forget that the Robbie’s now-booming career was started due to her role in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film, The Wolf of Wall Street. While Robbie herself seems to still be quite proud of the crime comedy film, it seems screening it for her relatives was still quite difficult.

During a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast, the Australian actress explained that due to the long editing process for Wolf of Wall Street, she assumed she’d be cut out of the movie and become just “a blip” on screen. Robbie also figured that with so many A-listers filling out the cast of the Scorsese flick, her screentime would be limited. (Boy, was she ever wrong!)

Robbie didn’t see her movie until the night before the premiere, and she eventually had a shocking revelation— her family members were going to see her nude scene and more! Her comments about screening the movie for them are just making me cringe:

I organized a friends and family screening, and I like [Laughs] sat down and the credits started, and I suddenly was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m like, naked, I’m fully naked, and they’re all about to see it. I mean, the scenes where we’re like having sex on a bed of cash. Like, my brother is right next to me, oh no! This is going to be the most uncomfortable thing ever!’

I have second-hand embarrassment for the Oscar nominee even now! What's ironic is is that it was Robbie's idea for her character, Naomi, to “come out completely naked” in that scene in which she seduces Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Jordan. For artistic purposes, it certainly worked, but Robbie's decision to go nude apparently made for an uncomfortable family movie night.

There’s no denying that Naomi is a very sensual character. If anything, the lingerie designer used sex as a weapon against Jordan, knowing he was powerless against temptation and addicted to the thrill of desire. So her being nude made sense from a storytelling perspective. However, it seems that by the end of the screening, Robbie's family wasn't so much thinking about the artistic value of what she'd done:

I’ll never forget, at the end of that screening, I think my family was a little bit stunned, didn’t know what to say but felt like they should say congrats or something. And my older brother, who’s quite a low-key bloke, he was just like, ‘Uh, uh, hmm,’ like couldn’t find the words. And I was like, ‘You know what? We don’t have to talk for a while.’ And he goes, ‘Great’ and just like kind of gave me a hit on the back and then walked out. We didn’t talk for like months after that. And then when we did, we never mentioned it again.

Whew, I can't even imagine being in that screening room following that showing. Still, I can understand why Robbie's brother may have feelings about content like the super awkward sex scene, where Naomi seduces Jordan while their baby daughter is in the room. But, at the end of the day, it’s Naomi on screen and not Margot Robbie, and the talented actress deserves props for fully dedicating herself to making her “Duchess of Bay Ridge” character as authentic as possible.

I'm not sure if Margot Robbie's family will watch The Wolf of Wall Street (which is streamable with a Paramount+ subscription) again anytime soon. Now, though, I want to know if the Robbie family got a chance to see Margot alongside Jacob Elordi in the steamy Wuthering Heights. That 2026 movie schedule release is now playing in theaters.