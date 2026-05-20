Glen Powell Recalls Two Obsessive Fan Stories That Legit Creep Me Out: 'This Is A Real Liability'
These stories are scary.
Glen Powell is a certified star these days. After breaking big with the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, he’s solidified himself as a Hollywood star and heartthrob thanks to movies like Anyone But You and Twisters (among others). However, with fame and success comes a level of attention that can be scary, as the actor proved with two stories about obsessive fans.
Glen Powell Recalls Meeting A Fan Who Asked Him To Sign A Family Photo
Now, this all came up when Powell participated in a THR Roundtable with Harrison Ford, Owen Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Riz Ahmed, and Zach Braff. They were there to talk about their roles in comedies on TV (Powell stars in Chad Powers), and they were also asked to recall “the wildest thing a fan” had come up to them and said. After a few answered, the interviewer specifically asked Powell if he’s had “some wild ones.” He confirmed he has, saying:
Harrison Ford then asked Powell to clarify that it was an image of the Powell family, while Abdul-Mateen wondered if they really asked him to sign said photo. The Top Gun: Maverick actor confirmed all of that and reiterated that there was no logical reason why the fan should have had access to this image in the first place:
Riz Ahmed noted that this whole situation is “scary,” and I couldn’t agree more. How did this person get access to a personal family photo, and what drove them to ask Powell for his autograph on this image that they probably shouldn’t have had? We don’t have those answers. What we do have is another unsettling fan encounter that the Anyone But You actor had to deal with.
That Time Glen Powell Was In The Same Place As Someone Who Has ‘Eaten’ His ‘Face Every Day’
Well, that first story made me think it’d be perfectly understandable if Powell would rather go out in public in disguise or in full Chad Powers prosthetics to avoid encounters like that. This second one made me think that, too, as the actor recalled going to an event where a woman who printed pictures of his face and ate them was also in attendance:
To quote Owen Wilson, these are “really chilling encounters.” However, thankfully, it sounds like Powell did not have to interact with this person who ate a paper version of his face, as he explained:
Zach Braff then asked how this person got red carpet access, which is something I was wondering too. In response, Powell said:
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Well, this story is certainly creepy, and I’m happy it all turned out OK.
Overall, Glen Powell is very happy to work; he’s not burnt out, and he shows no signs of slowing down, with projects on both the 2026 TV schedule and the 2026 movie calendar. So, his star is likely going to keep rising.
However, hopefully, he encounters fewer people like the obsessive fans above. These are truly instances that creep me out; however, I’m very happy they ultimately were not harmful interactions, and Powell is doing just fine. Now, hopefully, people who meet him do so with kindness and care and not with personal photos or images of him that they eat.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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