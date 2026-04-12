This Wild Wolf Of Wall Street Set Story Has Leonardo DiCaprio, A Woman With ‘Money Taped To Her Breasts’ And One Very Angry Homeowner

With a movie like The Wolf of Wall Street, it may be easy to assume the wildest moments were confined to the screen, and, in a lot of ways they were. However, there were still some unbelievable off-screen moments. They have all seemingly come out over the years, as the Wolf of Wall Street cast has recounted their experience making the film. However, it seems like there are still stories to tell as Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill recently recounted a hilarious one that involved Leonardo DiCaprio, a woman covered in money and an upset home owner.

Scorsese recently chatted with Hill for Interview Magazine, where they talked about working together on Hill’s third directorial effort, Outcome. The two met working on Wolf of Wall Street, and Scorsese makes an unforgettable cameo in the 2026 movie schedule entry.

While Hill and Scorsese had a lot to chat about, including the directing process they both now share, the conversation quickly turned to their Wolf of Wall Street experience. They revealed that while shooting a scene where the characters attempted to smuggle money out of the country by taping it to a Swiss woman, the person who owned the house they were shooting in tried to kick them out. That house in question also originally belonged to the film's real-life subject, Jordan Belfort. As Hill and Scorsese explained:

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Martin Scorsese: "And then we had to get out because the man who owned the house was really getting mad at us."

"And then we had to get out because the man who owned the house was really getting mad at us." Jonah Hill: "For context, the guy who owned Jordan Belfort’s house was desperate to get us out. He goes, ‘Guys, I’ve got to get back in my fucking office. Ten minutes ago you said you’d be out of here.’ Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are shooting a scene in your office. A woman has money taped to her breasts. What do you have to do that’s cooler than this?"

"For context, the guy who owned Jordan Belfort’s house was desperate to get us out. He goes, ‘Guys, I’ve got to get back in my fucking office. Ten minutes ago you said you’d be out of here.’ Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are shooting a scene in your office. A woman has money taped to her breasts. What do you have to do that’s cooler than this?" Scorsese: "And I’m saying, ‘How the hell do you want me to get her out of here? She’s got money taped all over her.’"

I actually can’t imagine trying to kick Martin Scorsese and the cast and crew of Wolf of Wall Street out of my residence. The notion of that team shooting a scene in my presence is an absolute dream but, apparently, this man saw it as a terrible inconvenience. Given the man's feelings, it's hard not to wonder how he was convinced to let the crew shoot in the house in the first place. While Hill pointed out that he still had no idea what was so important that the guy felt the need to kick out such cinematic legends, he admitted that the crew was running over time:

This guy’s pointing at his watch like, ‘Get the fuck out of here, Marty.’ And listen, did the guy lose 45 minutes of valuable whatever-the-fuck-he-does time? Yes.

Although the cast and crew may have been a pain in the behind to this guy, I think it was all worth it. The scene in question is hilarious, and the fact that it's all shot at Jordan Belfort's former home is the icing on the cake. From a technical perspective, it's also hard to beat the natural lighting.

More on The Wolf of Wall Street (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) The Amazing Improvisation Leonardo DiCaprio And Jonah Hill Worked Into Wolf Of Wall Street

Getting yelled at was clearly a small price to pay for the space. It also made for a great story and, as mentioned, there are plenty of those when it comes to WOWS. This anecdote can be added to the list of unbelievable stories shared over the years, like the crew actually shaving an extra’s head or Margot Robbie slapping DiCaprio during her audition. Overall, this sounds like one of the coolest, most off-beat movie sets of all time, and I hope even more stories come out in the years to come.

Check out The Wolf of Wall Street now, as it's currently streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. Fans of Jonah Hill should also check out his new movie, Outcome, which is now available with an Apple TV subscription.