Bradley Cooper Revealed He'd Make The Hangover 4 'In An Instant.' Why I Desperately Need This To Happen

Before Bradley Cooper became an actor and filmmaker best known for dramas like A Star is Born and his project on the 2023 movie schedule Maestro, he made a name for himself through comedy. By way of supporting roles in projects like Wedding Crashers and Failure to Launch, the actor proved he had solid comedic instincts, and then we all learned he was a pro at bringing the funny when he led The Hangover cast in 2009. Now, as he prepares to release his new drama, the Oscar-nominated performer opened up about the possibility of returning to the comedic franchise for a fourth time, and I desperately need it to happen.

What Bradley Cooper Said About The Hangover 4

While the odds of The Hangover 4 happening are realistically slim to none ( Ed Helms said the chances were “between 0 and 0” ), Bradley Cooper has made it very clear that he’d be down to return to the franchise. As he spoke about Maestro on The New Yorker’s Radio Hour , he commented on his love for The Hangover cast as well, and he said they’re the reason he’d return to play Phil for a fourth time:

I would probably do Hangover IV in an instant. Just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would, yeah.

I’m positive a lot of us would also love to see him return as the cocky member of the legendary friend group. However, Cooper also noted that adding another film to this franchise is highly unlikely. He said:

I don’t think Todd [Phillips] is ever going to do that.

I get it, I really do. All these guys are very busy, including the aforementioned director Todd Phillips who is currently working on Joker: Folie à Deux. This doesn’t mean it’s impossible though. Crazier things have happened. While we may not get another Hangover movie, that doesn't diminish the fact that I desperately want one.

Why I Desperately Need To See Bradley Cooper In Another Hangover Movie

We’ve gotten hints of Bradley Cooper's comedic skills through projects like the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and his cameos in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Licorice Pizza. However, he hasn’t led a straight-up comedy since The Hangover Part III, which came out ten years ago. So, I think we’re due for a Cooper comedy. Why not make it The Hangover 4?

Don’t get me wrong, I love his dramas. Based on what we know about Maestro and the critics' response to the Leonard Bernstein biopic , I know I’ll absolutely adore his latest flick too. However, when you have an actor who has incredible comedic skills, it’s hard to see them step away from the genre for so long.

Some of Cooper’s greatest roles have come through comedies, from the classic Las Vegas adventure we’ve been talking about in this story to the dramedy Silver Linings Playbook. He’s able to balance heart and humor so well, and he can play both the straight man and the over-the-top comedic character. Just watch The Hangover and Wedding Crashers back to back and you’ll see that range on full display.

Basically, what I’m saying is, whether it’s The Hangover 4 or another silly movie, I need Bradley Cooper’s list of upcoming film to include a comedy! However, in a dream world, his next comedy would 100% be the fourth installment in Todd Phillips' hilarious Las Vegas-based franchise. Seeing this actor back in action with Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms and Justin Bartha would be an actual dream come true!