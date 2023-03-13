Brendan Fraser Brought His Kids To The Oscars, Then They Roasted Him For His Infamous Dad Jokes

Actor Brendan Fraser is having a serious moment right now. His professional comeback has been affectionately named the Breanaissance , and is largely inspired by his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Awards Season ended with him winning the coveted Best Actor Oscar , complete with an emotional acceptance speech. He even brought his kids to the Oscars, although they roasted him for his infamous dad jokes.

Given his Academy Award win, smart money says last night’s Oscars is an event that Brendan Fraser and his family are going to remember. Luckily they were all there together, as he brought his girlfriend Jeanne Moore and two sons Leland and Holden Fraser to the star-studded event. While speaking with ET on the red carpet, the kids poked fun at some of his infamous dad jokes. Leland offered one of his favorites from childhood, saying:

I think my personal favorite has always been when we're kids and I'd say, I don't like broccoli: ‘Broccoli loves you.'

Ouch. Dad jokes are known for being cringe-worthy, and that one definitely fills the prompt. And considering it comes from the Mummy actor trying to get his kids to eat their vegetables, it’s especially adorable. Hey, whatever it takes to get your children to get their much-needed nutrition.

Of course, Leland Fraser wasn’t the only one of Brendan’s kids to offer some of his best (or in this case worst) dad jokes. Holden also shared one that he seemingly hears on the regular, which shows that said jokes are still alive and well with the recent Oscar winner. As Holden shared:

At the end of a conversation, we'll say, 'Oh yeah, right.' And he'll say, 'Left.’

Simple but effective. Not all dad jokes need to be long, some of them require Brendan Fraser to say one simple word to his kids. And as someone who often says “right” when in a conversation, this one would drive me totally crazy. But that’s what dads are for.

Dad jokes aside, there’s clearly plenty of love shared between the Frasers. It was sweet seeing Brendan Fraser get to share Oscars night with his family, and be honored in the industry that clearly means so much to him. In the same interview, Leland Fraser shared a bit about their family dynamic, saying:

I mean, he's our old man and he's always been cool. But we're always gonna rag on him at least a little.

As if we needed another reason to love Brendan Fraser, his family is delightful too. One can only imagine how good the 54 year-old actor feels the morning after the Oscars. Not only does he have his own Academy Award, but he’s got the love and support of his family as well.