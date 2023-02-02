Brendan Fraser Reveals Perfectly Fitting Way His Sons Helped Him Celebrate First Oscar Nomination

The Brenaissance reached a new apex following Brendan Fraser’s first Oscar nomination for his acclaimed performance in The Whale. The fans couldn’t be happier about his career achievement. Of course, in true Fraser style, the Mummy star has been taking everything in while reflecting on his comeback (something he wouldn't necessarily call it). Much like the fans, Fraser’s family was just as excited to celebrate this career milestone for the beloved actor. Following his first Oscar nom for Best Actor, Fraser revealed the perfect way his sons helped him celebrate the moment.

The Hollywood star opened up to Variety about the sweet and fitting way while continuing his awards-season sweep at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards. Fraser’s sons’ celebration fell right in line with the star’s humble relatability as they went all birthday for their dad. Fraser kept it short and simple, saying:

They brought me a cake and balloons.

The humble celebration couldn’t be more Brendan Fraser than a simple cake and balloons. While the celebration was a sweet touch, the actual cake the Oscar nominee received wasn’t just a regular store-bought or homemade cake. It was Carvel’s classic Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake. The Father’s Day staple was a must-have gift for every 1970s and 1980s dad on a special day. However, Fraser’s boys decided Oscar nomination day was just as important as Father’s Day, and Fudgie was the proper celebration dessert. The real question is did the cake have “To a Whale of a Dad!” written in frosting on top?

Getting to eat ice cream cake with his kids wasn’t just another celebration for the Encino Man star. Fraser got sentimental as he recalled to the Hollywood trade how important celebrating his nomination with his sons was.

It’s a core memory of mine.

It’s nice to know sharing the legendary cake with his sons will be one of those memories he’ll cherish for years to come. Sometimes, those simple moments speak to a person’s heart rather than some elaborate extravaganza filled with pomp and circumstance.

After taking some time away from Hollywood, Brendan Fraser is getting his flowers as he racks up award nomination after nomination for The Whale. He’s been showing up to all the awards shows (excluding the Golden Globes). Fraser mentioned the thoughts of “surprised, astonishment, happiness, hopefulness, and humility” washed over him as his first nom was “the fulfillment of an aspiration.” Right now, the race for Best Actor appears to be between him and Elvis’ Austin Butler. However, they will have to battle it out with fellow nominees Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, and Bill Nighy.

Of course, viewers will have to wait until the 95th Academy Awards air on ABC on March 12 at 8 pm EST to see if Brendan Fraser wins his first Oscar. In the meantime, the Oscar nominee has a few projects lined up, including the Martin Scorsese-directed western Killers of the Flower Moon. Find out when those films are arriving by checking out our 2023 movie schedule.