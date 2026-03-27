I'm So Excited The Mummy 4 Is Bringing Back One Of My Favorites Parts Of The Original Movies

After years of desire and speculation around The Mummy 4, last month Universal made the sequel official, and with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz as its leads. While the return of Evelyn and Rick O’Connell is a big treat in itself, another big part of what makes the original movies so good has officially been added to the 2028 action horror movie. And thus, my excitement grows.!

After I saw some rumors that John Hannah might be returning for The Mummy 4, The Hollywood Reporter just confirmed them to be true. The actor, of course, played Evie's brother, Jonathan Carnahan, across the past three Mummy movies, and this new movie honestly wouldn’t be the same without him. As you might recall, while Evelyn is all about the historical discoveries she can make as an Egyptologist, her brother is always scheming for fame and fortune.

He’s actually the character who starts the whole adventure of The Mummy when he presents his sister with an ancient map to the fictional and legendary cursed Egyptian city of Hamunaptra. The map leads them to Fraser’s Rick O’Connell and to uncover some spooky mummies.

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(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Why I Think Jonathan Will Only Make The Mummy 4 Better

I don’t know how long it’s been since you rewatched 1999’s The Mummy, but if you have recently, you must know how pivotal John Hannah is to the film. Sure, Rick and Evie’s chemistry as blossoming lovers is just the best, but Hannah provides some really stellar comic relief to the original that really ties together the whole thing. I’ve always thought of The Mummy as having a perfect trio in Fraser, Weisz and Hannah’s performances, and whenever I’ve revisited the modern classic, I’m always laughing out loud over so many of Jonathan’s moments. It wouldn’t hit the same if he wasn't in the mix.

The Mummy 4 is being helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known as Radio Silence. They brought back the Scream movies with the recent sequels, along with the Ready or Not movies. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come just arrived in theaters last weekend, and it had us looking forward to how the filmmakers will handle a couple of specific things in The Mummy 4. Recently, the Radio Silence guys have said they knew they had to have a “good script” in order to entice Fraser and Weisz back, and clearly scriptwriter David Coggeshall met their expectations.

The Mummy 4 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2028. While we wait, there’s a completely different kind of Mummy movie among the upcoming horror movies set to be released on April 17. It’s apparently going to be a “really, really terrifying one” if you’re into that sort of thing. I gotta say, my interest in this action comedy has eclipsed any other Mummy iterations, and I cannot wait for more updates on the movie. The Mummy 4 reportedly set to film in London and Morocco this fall!