I Can't Wait To See How The Mummy 4 Handles These Two Things

I’ll never forget watching The Mummy on VHS at my best friend’s house when I was in the sixth grade and being blown away by the action, drama, and horror of the throwback adventure film. Nearly 30 years later, I’m here anxiously waiting for the long-overdue The Mummy 4 to bring this long-dormant franchise back to the big screen and the collective consciousness.

From the returning cast of the original movies to the team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known collectively as Radio Silence, taking over the property, I have plenty to be excited about. After watching what this dynamic duo has cooked up with the Ready or Not movies (especially the over-the-top and blood-soaked sequel), I cannot wait to see how they handle these two hallmarks of the Mummy franchise.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I’m Eager To See How Radio Silence Handles Action In What’ll Surely Be A PG-13 Movie

It’s no stretch of the imagination to say that Radio Silence has made some outrageously violent and gory movies over the years, as they’ve primarily worked in the horror field with one rated-R hit after another. I recently came across a conversation Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett had with Inverse to discuss Ready or Not 2: Here I Come after it landed on the 2026 movie schedule, on the topic of The Mummy 4 and how they’ll handle the action and violence.

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Basically, the pair is pushing for a PG-13 movie, which will undoubtedly impact how they handle things like exploding humans, gnarly gunshot wounds to the hand, and various sharp objects being pushed into and through characters. At one point, Gillett said they will take some risks in “really fun ways,” which has me excited. I mean, I’d love an R-rated Mummy movie with some over-the-top and truly terrifying moments of explosive action and violence, but having a more toned-down yet still exciting approach seems like the way to go.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I’m Also Dying To Know How Curses Will Be Handled

Another thing I’m excited to see from Radio Silence’s The Mummy 4 is how they handle curses. Anyone who’s watched the earlier movies in the franchise knows that ancient curses are a major part of it from the very beginning. From Imhotep being buried alive and cursed for murdering Pharaoh Seti I (and having an affair with his mistress) in The Mummy to the Scorpion King’s soul being trapped in the Underworld after making a bad deal in The Mummy Returns, this element has always been there.

With Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett having experience with this plot device (the families are cursed in their gruesome horror-comedies after making a deal with the devil), it’s going to be fun to see how they play with this franchise staple. After spending all this time playing with the global elite in modern times, it’s going to be a blast to see them mess around with ancient Egypt as their sandbox.

The Mummy 4 arrives in theaters on May 19, 2028, which means I’m going to be spending the next two years thinking about all the ways Radio Silence is going to leave its thumbprint on this action-packed and oftentimes horrifying film franchise.