The Mummy 4 Just Took A Thrilling Step Forward, And I’m Screaming With Excitement

When it comes to '90s action-adventure movies, few have become as iconic over the years as 1999's The Mummy starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. While it's been dormant for nearly 20 years, that's about to change thanks to some great news from Universal that has me jumping for joy.

Back in November we had heard rumblings about Brendan Fraser returning to The Mummy franchise for a fourth movie, but now things are official. Universal Pictures has confirmed it's in the works with Fraser and Weisz, and there's even a release date set for May 19, 2028, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Mummy movie is set to be directed by Ready or Not and Scream filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known collectively as Radio Silence. The screenplay was written by David Coggeshall, who previously penned The Family Plan movies and Netflix's The Deliverance.

While we currently have zero details about the plot of The Mummy 4, as someone who grew up loving the original movies, I'm so happy we'll get to catch up with Fraser's Rick and Weisz's Evelyn after all these years. Their comedic and romantic chemistry was positively electric, and I'm eager to see what kind of adventure will bring them back together two decades later.

A few months back Brendan Fraser commented on his return to embody Rick O'Connell following the franchise previously ending with 2008's Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. In his words:

I’m proud of the third one because I think it’s a good standalone movie. We picked up and did what we do with a different crew on deck and gave it our best shot... But, the one I wanted to make is forthcoming. And I’ve been waiting 20 years for this call. Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It’s time to give the fans what they want.

In recent years, Brendan Fraser has made a Hollywood comeback, most notably through his Oscar-winning performance in The Whale in 2022. We imagine The Mummy will be first action movie in quite a while, though it's perhaps too soon to call it an action movie when for as little as we know, it could take a different turn.

While we wait for more news on The Mummy 4, Blumhouse Productions/New Line Cinema have their own iteration on The Mummy among upcoming horror movies coming out this April. That version will be distinctly different than the adventure comedy tone of the movies starring Brendan Fraser.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Considering The Mummy 4's release date, it won't be too long before the movie goes into production. Knowing that in two summers we'll be seeing Rick and Evelyn back in action completely made my day, and I can't wait to follow its development closely here on CinemaBlend.