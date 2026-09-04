The Live-Action Gargoyles Show Is Dead, And Fans Are Sounding Off Online

When talking about a Disney live-action adaptation fans are sometimes filled with instant dread. But a title had some fans thinking the time had come to bring one of the most underrated animated shows brought back from the dead. When a live-action Gargoyles was announced, many were excited at the prospect of seeing a return of their childhood. Sadly, this was another missed opportunity for Disney. The live-action Gargoyles show is reportedly dead, and fans are sounding off online.

In case you don’t remember, the animated series followed a group of medieval gargoyles who wake up in present day Manhattan (which at the time was the ‘90s). They end up discovered by Detective Elisa Maza, who forms a partnership with them. The cancelation began as a rumor when co-creator of the OG series, Greg Weisman, stated, “There are no current plans for live-action.” According to Variety , this was later confirmed by a source close to the series. Fans have some strong opinions on the matter. Check out some reactions below:

@peacesignmoose: Give it the X Men 97 treatment for Christ’s sake.

@jaguil612: Terrible decision.

@marcos4120: Then give it to Netflix.

@ayshawax: Booooooo.

Fans have been wanting Gargoyles to return for years. Even horror icon Jordan Peele spoke back in 2018 about wanting to bring the animated series to life. However, at the time his proposal was reportedly turned down. This didn’t stop rumors from circulating that the show would be revived in some way. Then in 2023 Disney announced plans for a reboot with Gary Dauberman reportedly attached as a writer.

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Alas, it would seem that we’ll be waiting longer for any type of revival. And I can’t blame them for wishing Gargoyles would receive X-Men ‘97 treatment, as critics are still raving about that series . Who knows, maybe one day we'll see the series the way it deserves to be seen. However, some fans were a little relieved to see the cancellation news. See those below:

@scribe_light: They would just mess it up.

@jazzfan71: Thank God this abomination is stopped.

I can’t blame fans for fearing the worst. With Disney live-action remakes, things can either go really good or really bad. The company recently pulled plans for a live action Robin Hood , which I wasn’t surprised given it would be a CGI cast of talking animals. Prior to that Disney also cancelled a live action adaptation of The Aristocats . Most likely for the same reason. However, there’s a variety of upcoming Disney movies we can enjoy, ranging from a Pedro Pascal led drama to Mark Ruffalo voicing a cat in Gatto.

But for now, we can re-watch the beloved ‘90s cartoon with a Disney+ subscription . And hope that one day someone will bring our favorite gargoyles back to life.