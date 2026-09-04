Joey King Has Been Killing The Method Dressing For Practical Magic 2. She's Crediting Zendaya

Fall is around the corner, which means we’re finally about to have some magic back in our lives with Practical Magic 2 coming to the 2026 movie schedule on September 10. As we eagerly await seeing our favorite Owens sisters again, no one is rocking the witchy representation more than the younger generation, specifically Joey King. But while she may be killing the Method Dressing for the upcoming movie, she’s not taking the credit. In fact, she’s giving it away to Zendaya.

The Spider-Man actress is known for her Method Dressing thanks to her stylist Law Roach. She was constantly outdoing herself for the Brand New Day premieres. And we saw it yet again with that gorgeous winged Odyssey dress, which was a perfect fit for the Athena actor. Turns out, this ethereal style was inspiration for King to channel her own inner witch goddess. She dishes to Entertainment Tonight about how the iconic actor gave her inspiration. She says:

I love method dressing, I mean, Zendaya is the blueprint. And so she does everything perfect. So, I feel like I’ve grown a lot in the fashion world over the years. I was helpless to begin with. But you know what? I was free, and I was having fun, and I was finding myself. And now I feel like I’ve aged a bit, I found myself, and I really love just having a lot of fun with my stylist.

Her stylist, Jared Eng, has given King the perfect witchy look for Practical Magic 2 promotions. And nothing is showing that off more than the sheer aesthetic she’s been rocking. I’m loving how ethereal she looks, which feels like a callback to the tone of the first film.

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She’s already shown off a sheer black dress when she stopped by BBC Radio Studios on August 26. And the look from Ermanno Scervino’s resort 2027 collection did not disappoint. Check it out:

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

But that’s not the only look she’s been rocking. Each time we see her, the more in awe I am of her dress choice. While she’s hardly the first actor we’ve seen Method Dressing (check out Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday press tour), her look is definitely one I’ve been favoring.

Like this sheer dress she wore at London Practical Magic 2 Photo Call on August 27. This is custom Miu Miu reminds me of Nicole Kidman’s energy from the first movie. It's glamorous, it's rebellious, and it's perfectly witchy. Check it out:

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

But this last look really casts a spell. When King attended the Warner Bros. Pictures Los Angeles premiere at Directors Village, I knew she would be looking her witchy best. And I was totally right. This look comes from upcoming designer Ilya Migmoon who fully understood the Method Dressing assignment and nailed it. Check it out:

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(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

This is another look that gives me Gillian vibes. There's an earthy quality to it that feels aligned with the 'practical magic' of the movie. It also makes me wonder if Kylie Owens will be channeling her aunt in the upcoming sequel, especially since King’s costar Maisie Williams has been dressing like Sandra Bullock for her promotional style.

Each look makes me that much more excited than the last one to get back into this magical world. And I’m fully expecting some fun looks in Practical Magic 2. We’ve already gotten a peak at some iconic looks when the official trailer dropped. King especially looked perfectly bewitching.