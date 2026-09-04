The Batman: Part II Set Photos Show The Batmobile Looking A Mess

As we get deeper into the DCU's first slate of projects (titled Gods and Monsters), there are some upcoming DC movies that are set outside of the newly formed shared universe. Chief among them is Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II, which was recently delayed until February of 2028. That long-awaited movie is in the midst of production, and new set photos have revealed that the Batmobile is going to be in bad shape in the blockbuster. Let's break it down.

It looks like things are going to get real for the title character of The Batman: Part II. Previous set photos showed Alfred trying to revive an unconscious Bruce Wayne, and it seems that The Dark Knight's signature vehicle is also in jeopardy. Images from Instagram show the Batmobile will take a serious beating, as it looks pretty much totaled. What's more, there's footage of the Batmobile rolling after an apparent crash, which is no doubt why the car looks so wrecked. Of course, now I'm curious about what conflict happens that results in this apparent crash.

What we know about The Batman: Part II is fairly limited, which is why any set photos and videos are quickly going viral for fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order. Fans are eager to know who the movie's villain(s) will be, as how both Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson will contribute to the mysterious sequel. And the discourse surrounding the movie's antagonist has only gotten louder as glimpses from the set have arrived online.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

For his part, Robert Pattinson has described filming The Batman: Part II as "significantly harder" than the original. Considering Matt Reeves' 2022 movie had major challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the set, this comment definitely holds extra weight. We'll just have to see if the difficulty pays off when the movie arrives in 2028.

When The Batman's trailers started rolling out, moviegoers immediately responded to The Batmobile's design. Namely because it was a tricked out muscle car, which stood in stark juxtaposition to the tank-like design we saw in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. So seeing it all beat up on the set of the sequel is a bit of a bummer. But hopefully Robert Pattinson's hero will end up getting his signature ride fixed. After all, Bruce Wayne certainly has the bank account to back it up.

Despite Part II's delays and the years that have passed since the first movie, excitement over The Batman franchise has managed to stay afloat. Some credit must go to the TV spinoff The Penguin (streaming with a HBO Max subscription) for moving the story forward... and winning some Emmys along the way.

The Batman: Part II is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get some more information about its contents sooner rather than later. For now I'll be keeping The Batmobile in my prayers.