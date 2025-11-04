Brendan Fraser And Rachel Weisz Are Reportedly Reuniting For The Mummy 4, And There Are A+ Horror Filmmakers Involved

When it comes to action/adventure franchises of the late ‘90s/early 2000s, very few generate as much nostalgia as The Mummy. That iteration of Universal’s classic monster-based IP was fronted by Brendan Fraser as well as Rachel Weisz, who starred in the first two films. In the years since the series went dormant, fans have wondered if there was a chance it might rise again (sorry, I couldn’t resist that joke). Well, it seems another installment is in the works, with Fraser and Weisz reportedly returning alongside some talented horror directors.

It’s been reported that Universal Pictures is officially moving forward with what could probably be referred to right now as The Mummy 4. Per Deadline, Fraser and Weisz are only in talks to return at this point and, should the A-listers sign on, it’s likely they’ll reprise their roles as husband-and-wife team Rick O'Connell and Evelyn Carnahan, respectively. For right now, it remains unclear whether other franchise alums, like John Hannah (Jonathan Carnahan) or Luke Ford (Alex O’Connell), will return for the film.

What’s also exciting about this news is the reported involvement of filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett a.k.a. Radio Silence. Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin are reportedly set to direct the legacy sequel, for which David Coggeshall is writing the script. The two directors have proven themselves to be exciting filmmakers, thanks to their work on Ready or Not, Scream, Scream VI and Abigail. Given their horror expertise, they could inject some true scares into this new movie alongside the more adventurous elements.

The Brendan Fraser-led Mummy franchise began in 1999, with a first installment helmed and written by Stephen Sommers. A beloved blockbuster, it sees Rick, Evelyn (or “Evie”) and her brother, Jonathan, joining forces with a group of Medjai protectors and others to stop a resurrected Egyptian high priest known as Imhotep. The film became a box office hit and spawned two sequels – 2001’s The Mummy Returns and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, the latter of which saw Maria Bello play Evie.

In the late 2010s, Universal attempted to reboot the franchise as part of its failed Dark Universe franchise. Tom Cruise ultimately headlined 2017’s The Mummy, which was met with negative reviews and little fanfare at the box office. Earlier this year, Fraser commented on that film’s performance, acknowledging Cruise and co.’s efforts but noting that it lacked “fun” like the OG films (except The Dragon Emperor).

Over the years, both Fraser and Weisz have discussed their experiences making the supernatural action movies. That includes the physical struggles Fraser faced as well as how he, Weisz and the cast dealt with the challenges of filming in hot environments. Despite any challenges they faced amid production, in recent years, both stars, at the very least, seemed open to reprising their roles should the right opportunity arise.

What should be pointed out here is that this project isn’t connected to Warner Bros.’ Mummy reboot that’s set to debut amid the 2026 movie schedule. That film is directed by horror savant Lee Cronin and stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, Verónica Falcón and May Calamawy. Plot details on that film are still being kept under wraps (sorry) and, as a result, fans still have questions about it.

It’s definitely not uncommon for multiple iterations of the same IP to be produced around the same time. (Just look at how DC Studios is currently managing two versions of Batman.) So it’s not far-fetched that Universal would want to move ahead with The Mummy 4 and essentially keep the “Brenaissance” going. I’ll certainly be keeping an eye on how this project develops under Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s leadership.