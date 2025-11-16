Paul Rudd And Jack Black Talk About Working Together On Their Anaconda Movie, And I Think A New Bromance Is Brewing

The horror genre has been thriving for years, leading to some of the best horror movies retuning with new sequels and reboots. That's going to happen yet again with the upcoming horror movie Anaconda, which will feature comedic its and stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd. Those two stars recently gushed about working together, and it sounds like a new Hollywood bromance is forming.

Some fans remember the 1997 Anaconda fondly, and are seemingly eager for the new one to jump start a bonafide franchise. They won't have long to wait. It will return to theaters with new meta reboot this coming December. The Anaconda trailer showed that it's leaning on meta commentary, and giving its stars the chance to show off their comedic chops. In a conversation with People, Black gassed up the Ant-Man star, saying:

[It was] so fun. I’m a huge fan of Paul’s work. Dude is fucking hilarious. And a sweet pea to boot!

How adorable is that? While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a notable bromance, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are another known Hollywood pair, it sounds like there might be another duo rising in the ranks. Because not only does Black love Rudd's comedic sensibilities, but also seems to adore him as a person. Is this movie out yet?

While nowadays Paul Rudd is known for his tenure playing Ant-Man in the MCU (streaming with a Disney+ subscription), he started off as primarily a comedic actor. He'll be able to use those skills and his experience with action in Anacodona, he also seemingly made a great friend.

Not one to be left out, Rudd also gushed about the School of Rock star, saying:

I love Jack and was thrilled to get to do this with him. We've done a few little things in the past, and to get to really work together for months like this was fantastic.

Indeed, these two actors did share a few credits prior to working on Anaconda together. They both appear in Anchorman, although Black's role is a cameo. Black and Rudd also appeared in Walk Hard together, playing Beatles icons Paul McCartney and John Lennon respectively. But their new horror/comedy allowed them to spend months time together bringing the project together.

It should be fascinating to se how audiences respond to the new Anaconda movie. The horror franchise historically weren't comedies, so this is a major departure. What's more, the fact that the movies are being referenced in this meta sequel also shows how fresh the vibes should be. Plus, I really hope we get a cameo from Jennifer Lopez herself. Is that too much to ask?

The original Anaconda is streaming on Netflix, and the new movie will arrive in theaters December 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to see if this kick starts a new series of movies, allowing Jack Black and Paul Rudd to film together even more.