Jurassic World Rebirth’s Sequel Has Reportedly Taken A Big Step Forward

Like most people, I believe there’s only one truly great Jurassic Park movie, and that’s the original based on the Michael Crichton novel of the same name. I’ve enjoyed some of the sequels, but the Jurassic World films haven’t really delivered for me. That said, I genuinely liked Jurassic World Rebirth. Fortunately, it looks like the dinosaurs aren’t going extinct anytime soon. That assertion is based on a new update regarding Universal Pictures's dino-centric franchise.

Universal is reportedly looking to reassemble the core creative team behind Rebirth for a follow-up film. According to a report from industry insider Jeff Sneider’s newsletter (via ComicBook.com), Director Gareth Edwards is said to be in “final negotiations” to return. Also, lead stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey are all expected to reprise their roles. With no official release date locked in, the project is still in early stages, but the studio’s confidence in the IP and Edwards’ vision seems clear. The financial success of Rebirth is reportedly a driving factor in bringing the team back together.

Why A Jurassic Sequel Makes Sense

There’s little doubt this franchise remains a box office juggernaut. Jurassic World Rebirth currently ranks as the fourth highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide, trailing only A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Ne Zha 2. Given the shrinking window of major studio tentpoles left on the 2025 movie schedule, Rebirth is almost guaranteed to finish the year in the global top 10. That’s an enviable spot, especially as other blockbuster genres—particularly new superhero films—have seen sharp declines in theatrical interest. Dinosaurs, it seems, still have their pull.

Yet let's hope this isn’t a case of the powers that be at Universal being so preoccupied with whether they can, they don’t stop to think whether they should. The commercial case is clear; the creative one is murkier. Despite intriguing concepts like dinosaurs existing in the modern world, the newer installments have struggled to recapture the narrative spark and emotional stakes of Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 classic.

Rebirth drew flak for a formulaic plot and thin character development and, while Johansson, Ali and Bailey brought star power and charisma, their characters haven’t quite reached iconic status.

Will Audiences Show Up For A Sequel?

Universal now faces a pivotal decision: double down on what’s worked financially or take a creative risk to revitalize the franchise. As Rebirth came in well below the billion-dollar benchmark hit by 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, there’s concern that the series may be approaching franchise fatigue. Past performance suggests that mixed word of mouth could put a dent in future box office returns, just ask Jurassic Park III and its talking dino.

Universal has a strong opportunity for success with another sequel if Gareth Edwards returns as director and the proven cast comes back. If the next installment can explore new narrative and thematic ground, it could revitalize the Jurassic Park film franchise, whose own legacy has overshadowed it for decades. While the next move may be risky, the foundation for success is already in place.

We will have to see how the next installment of the beloved series shapes up but, until then, you can check out Jurassic World Rebirth, which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription.