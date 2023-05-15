Brie Larson Didn't Let A Gorgeous Dress With A Plunging Neckline Stop Her From Eating Pizza

One of the best things about weddings with late night snacks is getting to see people in formalwear chowing down on greasy concoctions. There is something about people in fancy clothes eating pizza that I just cannot get enough of, and Fast X star Brie Larson recently made me very happy when she threw on a gorgeous black dress with a plunging neckline ahead of her 2023 movie release.

The actress was in Rome over the weekend for a screening of the big, splashy 10th movie in the Fast and Furious franchise Faxt X. After taking some smashing red carpet photos with the cast in front of the Colosseum, the actress later chowed down on some pizza and shared the photos to social media in her vintage dress from Shrimpton Couture.

Scroll through the post and you’ll see the A-list star go from glam to full pizza glory. She mentions in her caption it wouldn’t be a Rome premiere "without pizza” but there’s no word on whether or not she crushed it and got through a slice without a little grease spillage, although you can tell from the fourth picture that she did legitimately eat some. At least she was wearing black!

While I’m just over here obsessing about how she managed to chow down without getting food on her cleavage, the rest of the Internet is busy looking at what qualifies as Roman pizza, and they are not seemingly super pleased. There’s the egg component, but also a lot of toppings that would be unusual for American fare. (Again though, the cast was in Italy for the event.) Fans wrote:

Ngl that pizza is not it 😂

Egg on pizza feels criminal tho.

What…what kind of pizza is that?

Brie Larson seemed very happy about the pizza, however. Given she was the one who was probably starved from a day of getting glam to look that good next to Vin Diesel, Meadow Walker and the rest of the Fast fam, and she was the one actually eating the pizza, it’s really her opinion that matters.

Speaking of Meadow, Paul Walker's daughter went a bit more positive when she also commented, "Adore you 🔥." I have to admit the whole look is fab, from the vintage dress her stylist Samantha McMillen wrote was "Versace circa 1990" to the Anita Ko jewelry she also threw on.